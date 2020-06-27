Opposition leader wins rerun vote for president in Malawi
BLANTYRE, Malawi — The opposition has won Malawi’s historic rerun of the presidential election, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader.
Lazarus Chakwera’s victory late Saturday was a result of months of determined street protests in the southern African nation, and of a unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court that widespread irregularities in the May 2019 election — including the use of correction fluid on ballots —could not stand.
President Peter Mutharika, who had sought a second five-year term, earlier Saturday called the rerun of the election “the worst in Malawi’s history.” He alleged his party’s monitors had been beaten and intimidated during Tuesday’s election, but the Malawi Human Rights Commission, an observer, called the vote peaceful and transparent.
Russia reports big increase in forest fires in Siberia
MOSCOW — Russia’s forest fire aerial protection service says forest fires in Siberia have grown nearly fivefold over the past week.
According to figures reported Saturday by Avialesookhrana, Russia’s agency for aerial forest fire management, 2.85 million acres were burning in Siberia in areas that cannot be reached by firefighters.
The fires come amid a notable heat wave in parts of the sprawling region. A high temperature of 100.4 degrees was reported a week ago in the town of Verkhoyansk. If the reading is confirmed, it would be the hottest day ever recorded in the Arctic.
U.N. urges Mali to probe abuse by security forces
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief said Friday that 580 civilians have been killed in central Mali this year amid worsening intercommunal violence, faulting security forces for rights violations and saying radical groups like the regional wings of al-Qaida and Islamic State are fanning and exploiting it.
The office of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Malian authorities to set up “prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigations” into alleged rights violations and abuses, adding: “This is the only way to reverse this trend of continuing violence.”
Trump’s brother asks another court to block book by niece
NEW YORK — After his first bid was rejected, Donald Trump’s brother has asked another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.
Robert Trump’s lawyers say the niece, Mary Trump, signed a legal settlement with several Trump family members nearly two decades ago that included a confidentiality clause barring her from publishing the book.
Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly in New York City dismissed Robert Trump’s request for an injunction Thursday, saying the court lacked jurisdiction. Robert Trump’s lawyers filed another injunction request Friday in Supreme Court in Dutchess County, N.Y., where Robert Trump lives.
The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”
