DR arrests 6 in death of American teacher
Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested six men and are looking for an additional suspect in the slaying of an American teacher found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. The event brought the resort gem back into the spotlight after a slew of unexplained tourist deaths this year caught international attention.
Patricia Anton, 63, was tied up and strangled by seven men, police said. From Anton’s apartment in Puerto Plata, a province that she had been living in for more than 15 years, the men took one cellphone, a laptop, a 40-inch television and $80 in cash.
Anton, who was born in Italy but grew up in Traverse City, Mich., worked as a teacher and consultant at the 3 Mariposas Montessori school in the province of Puerto Plata for more than six years. She had a husband, Patrick, two sons, 35 and 31, and a daughter, 28.
Syracuse suspends frat after racial slur
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An African American student at Syracuse University reported being called a racial slur over the weekend, prompting the college to suspend a fraternity Sunday and shut down social activities for all other fraternities for the rest of the semester.
The student told officials the slur came from a group of students, which included members of a fraternity, and visitors on Saturday night.
Chancellor Kent Syverud said even though only one fraternity has been accused of being involved, all fraternity social events would be suspended.
Trump to North Korea: Biden not a ‘rabid dog’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addressed Kim Jong Un on Twitter, saying that Democrat Joe Biden isn’t a “rabid dog” as recently dubbed by state media in Pyongyang, but urging North Korea to “act quickly” to sign a nuclear deal with the U.S.
Trump’s tweet on Sunday came hours after North Korea ruled out any denuclearization talks with the U.S. unless Washington lifts what were termed “hostile policies” against the regimey.
“Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog,’ ” Trump said Sunday in a tweet to Kim. He concluded, “See you soon!” There are currently no announced plans for a meeting between the two leaders, who’ve met three times since June 2018.
On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Washington and Seoul have decided to postpone an air training event this month.
2 professors accused of making meth in Ark.
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Two college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth.
The Clark County sheriff’s office said Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, said Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11. She says three days earlier, police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the science center.
The arrests drew comparisons to the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.
