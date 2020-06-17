Floyd’s brother urges U.N. to investigate systemic racism
GENEVA — The brother of George Floyd made a heartfelt plea on Wednesday to the U.N.’s top human rights body, urging it to launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism, the killing of black people by police and violence against peaceful protesters in the United States.
Philonise Floyd, in a video message to the Human Rights Council, backed a call by dozens of African countries hoping to create a Commission of Inquiry — the council’s most powerful tool of scrutiny — to report on racism and violence against protesters by police in the U.S. The unprecedented effort to train a potentially uncomfortable spotlight on the U.S. opened a door for some of the nation’s rivals to pounce. Russia’s envoy accused the United States of ignoring racism for decades, and China’s representative said Floyd’s death exposed “chronic and deep-rooted racial discrimination” in the United States.
‘That ’70s Show’ actor charged in three rapes in early 2000s
LOS ANGELES — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.
The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Tuesday. Masterson was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was being held on $3.3 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18. An attorney for Masterson said his client is innocent.
Charleston officials to remove statue of slavery advocate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite a South Carolina law protecting monuments, officials in the historic city of Charleston announced Wednesday that they plan to remove a statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square.
Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he will send a resolution to the City Council to remove the statue at a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the slaying of eight black church members and their pastor in Dylann Roof’s racist attack at a Charleston church.
Watchdogs warn of strain on agencies from virus response
WASHINGTON — A new oversight board is warning about the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. government and calling into question Washington’s ability to effectively manage trillions of dollars in aid and keep federal workers safe.
The report released Wednesday by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee cites an array of challenges in responding to the outbreak. Thirty-seven agencies summarized the obstacles they face, with financial management and health and safety at the top of most lists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.