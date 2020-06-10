Amazon halts police use of face-recognition system
NEW YORK — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
The Seattle-based company did not say why it took action now. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people.
Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused. A number of U.S. cities have banned its use by police and other government agencies, led by San Francisco last year.
In a blog post Wednesday, Amazon said that it hoped Congress would put in place stronger regulations for facial recognition.
Bolton plans book release over White House objection
Former national security adviser John Bolton plans to move ahead with publication of his memoir about working in the Trump White House despite a new warning from the administration that it contains classified material and needs to be further revised, his lawyer said.
The letter Wednesday from a White House lawyer arrived just two weeks before “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” is set to go on sale and as Bolton is negotiating media appearances to promote the book.
The letter said Bolton would be provided with a redacted manuscript by June 19, four days before the book is to go on sale.
In response, Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, said he has scrupulously complied with national security requirements and expects his book will be available to the public as planned on June 23.
The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, has already shipped copies to warehouses around the country in preparation.
Polish leader attacks ‘LGBT ideology’ ahead of election
Poland’s president stepped up a political attack against the LGBTQ community, portraying gay people as enemies in a bid to jump-start his stalled campaign for a second term.
President Andrzej Duda signed a declaration on Wednesday and vowed to “protect children from LGBT ideology.” He said, “This is a foreign ideology that we won’t allow to be introduced into our country.”
Duda’s lead has slipped in past weeks, and while he’s seen winning the June 28 first round of voting, opinion polls show him neck-and-neck with Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a runoff two weeks later.
Fla. city with 13 residents, mermaids is dissolved
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday dissolving the city of Weeki Wachee, known for its mermaid shows.
The city located about 50 miles north of Tampa was founded in 1966 to help put the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction at a state park onto maps and road signs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
But with only 13 residents, the city was insolvent and offered no visible services to a small business community paying its taxes.
Relatives: Bodies found in Idaho are two missing kids
BOISE, Idaho — The bodies of two children uncovered in rural Idaho are a teenage girl and her younger brother who have been missing since September, relatives said Wednesday.
Authorities have not released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen. Both have been arrested in the case.
Relatives of Tylee Ryan, who was 17 when she vanished, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, sent a statement to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV confirming the deaths and asking for privacy.
