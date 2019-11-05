Iran takes new step away from 2015 nuclear deal
ISTANBUL — Iran will begin injecting gas into centrifuges at its Fordow uranium-enrichment facility in its latest step away from the 2015 nuclear accord it struck with world powers, President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday.
Rouhani said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran would begin feeding gas to more than 1,000 centrifuges at the plant, starting the process usually used to produce enriched uranium.
Convictions of 2 Baltimore detectives are upheld
BALTIMORE — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the robbery, racketeering and conspiracy convictions of two detectives who were members of a corrupt police unit.
Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were each sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted during a 2018 trial. Both detectives were members of the once-lauded Gun Trace Task Force, a group that was supposed to take guns off the streets of Baltimore. Four former police colleagues testified that task force members conducted illegal searches and stole money, drugs and other items while acting as police officers.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Hersl and Taylor that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them.
NTSB: Uber shut off braking feature in pedestrian death
A pedestrian killed when she was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV last year probably would have been saved if the company had not disabled the automatic emergency braking feature that came with the vehicle, according to new documents released Tuesday by federal investigators.
To avoid interference with its self-driving testing on public roads, Uber actively blocked the Volvo from slamming on the brakes in an emergency.
Documents released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board showed that Uber’s self-driving system was programmed using faulty assumptions about how some road users might behave. Despite having enough time to stop before hitting 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg — nearly six seconds — the system repeatedly failed to accurately classify her as a pedestrian or to understand she was pushing her bike across lanes of traffic on the Tempe, Ariz., street in March 2018.
Uber said it regrets the crash and has “adopted critical program improvements to further prioritize safety.”
Police seek suspect in fatal argument at restaurant
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man who had been cutting in a line for chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes restaurant was fatally stabbed to death by another customer who confronted him, police said.
Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski appealed for help in identifying the man who killed Kevin Tyrell Davis once after their argument spilled outside the Oxon Hill restaurant Monday.
Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It quickly sold out on its release in August. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at restaurants.
Maryland schools request no AP testing on Eid al-Fitr
School officials in Maryland are calling on the College Board to avoid scheduling Advanced Placement exams on the expected date of a Muslim holy day next school year, saying students should be able to observe the holiday without worrying about missing tests.
Montgomery County’s Board of Education voted unanimously to notify the College Board of the potential conflict and to ask that no exams be held on the holy day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Since 2016, Montgomery County has given students the day off in years when an Eid holiday falls on a school day. But students would go to classes on the holy day next school year under three proposals by Montgomery school officials — a possibility that sparked concern in the Muslim community.
