Putin delays vote that could extend his rule
MOSCOW — Citing the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change potentially allowing him to stay in office until 2036.
Putin didn’t set a new date for the plebiscite, which was originally scheduled for April 22, saying that it would depend on how the pandemic develops in Russia. The country reported its first two deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
Turkey files indictments over Khashoggi killing
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish prosecutors have formally charged two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, officials said Wednesday.
A statement from the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said it has completed its investigation into Khashoggi’s grisly killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and has indicted 20 Saudi nationals. All suspects however, have left Turkey, and Saudi Arabia has rejected Turkish calls for their return to face trial in Turkey. Riyadh insisted the kingdom’s courts are the correct place for them to be tried and has put 11 people on trial over the killing.
Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, walked into his country’s consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, to pick up documents that would allow him to marry. He never walked out, and his body has not been found.
Clashes escalating over control of Libyan capital
CAIRO — Clashes between rival Libyan forces for control of Tripoli escalated Wednesday as militias allied with the U.N.-supported government in the country’s capital launched an offensive on a military base held by their rivals, officials said.
The renewed fighting comes despite increased international pressure on both sides to halt the violence over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. Libya reported its first case of the virus Tuesday.
The fighting has been raging for nearly a year between military commander Khalifa Hifter’s forces, allied with a rival government based in eastern Libya, and an array of militia linked to Tripoli authorities in the west.
Ossama Gowelii, a leader of the Tripoli militias, said they took an airbase and arrested a “number” of Hifter’s fighters, including foreign mercenaries. However, their adversaries denied this, claiming they crushed the attack, describing it as a “foolish attempt.”
Report: Early census work succeeded, under budget
ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though the U.S. Census Bureau had trouble finding workers for its massive address-verification work late last summer, it managed to complete the job under budget because of better-than-expected productivity.
The 32,000 workers sent out across the U.S. to double-check addresses ahead of the start of the 2020 census verified almost 20 addresses an hour compared with the goal of almost 16 addresses an hour, according to the report released this month from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The workers verified 50 million addresses from August to October, and the work cost $118.6 million compared with the $185 million budgeted for it.
Accused New Zealand shooter pleads guilty
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A year after 51 worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused of the slaughter changed his plea.
Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty Thursday to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. The killing rampage was the deadliest in New Zealand’s modern history.
Tarrant was scheduled to go to trial on the charges in June. His change in plea came as a surprise and relief to survivors and relatives of the victims.
