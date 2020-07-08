U.S. says it hasn’t asked to meet N. Korea for more talks
The U.S. hasn’t requested a meeting with North Korea, the State Department’s point person for talks with Pyongyang said, reaffirming the Trump administration’s commitment to eliminating nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun — making his first visit to South Korea in about seven months — met top South Korean officials Wednesday in Seoul in a bid to restart sputtering negotiations. Kwon Jong Gun, one of North Korea’s top diplomats, said earlier this week that Pyongyang had no intention to “sit face to face” with the U.S.
“I’ve seen some press comments that the North Koreans are not prepared to meet with me on this visit,” Biegun told reporters after meetings with officials including South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon. “It’s somewhat strange, because we did not request a visit with North Koreans.”
War crimes office to question Kosovo president on his role
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said Wednesday that he would go to The Hague to be questioned by prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed during and after the 1998-99 armed conflict in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia.
Thaci said in a statement posted on Facebook that he was “invited by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office to be interviewed” on Monday.
The prosecutor’s office announced the indictment last month of Thaci and other former fighters.
The prosecutor is connected to an international court set up in The Hague to look into allegations that members of the Kosovo Liberation Army committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war.
Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation army, or KLA, that fought for independence from Serbia.
Appeals court decides judge was right to protect grizzlies
BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. appeals court said Wednesday that a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, after federal officials sought to turn over management of the animals to states that would have allowed them to be hunted.
The ruling means federal wildlife officials will have to do more to justify their proposal to lift protections for bears in portions of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho that include Yellowstone National Park.
However, the appeals court said the judge should not have required a comprehensive review of grizzly bears across their entire range in the Lower 48 states in order to lift protections for Yellowstone bears.
At least 180 bodies found in mass graves in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves in northern Burkina Faso with evidence suggesting the government army was involved in large-scale executions, turning the area into a “killing field,” Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
The bodies of men were dumped in groups of up to 20 under bridges, in fields and in vacant lots, the rights group said in a new report.
The killings took place between November and June and the majority of the dead were found by residents within 3 miles of the government-controlled town of Djibo, in the country’s Sahel region.
