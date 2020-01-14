Student shot at school near Houston; suspect is at large
BELLAIRE, Texas — A student was shot Tuesday at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials said.
Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reported. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.
The city, a suburb southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.
Houston Independent School District police officials said that the shooting is under investigation and declined to comment further or say when more information would be released. School officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Person killed in massive blast at chemical factory in Spain
MADRID — An explosion and fire at a petrochemical factory in Catalonia on Tuesday killed at least one person and injured several more, prompting officials to block roads, suspend rail service and order nearby residents to stay inside.
The shockwaves from the initial blast were felt several miles from the factory, the authorities said, and the one fatality was reported in a building damaged by tremors.
The blast occurred at about 7 p.m. at a factory operated by the Iqoxe company on the outskirts of Tarragona, a city whose metropolitan area includes several hundred thousand people.
The authorities offered no immediate explanation for the explosion. Firefighters struggled throughout the night to battle the blaze, declaring it under control about midnight.
Authorities say dam in Miss. liable to rupture at any time
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Heavy rains could cause the failure of a dam in a rural northeastern Mississippi county as officials on Tuesday urged residents to evacuate as a precaution.
Kristen Campanella, director of the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency, said the county engineer had inspected the Oktibbeha County Lake dam, reported extremely high water levels in the lake and noted the dam could fail at any time.
Mississippi has one of the highest numbers of dams that pose dangers and are in poor or unsatisfactory condition, according to a two-year investigation by The Associated Press.
U.S., India planning trip for Trump to make a state visit
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is in the early stages of planning what would be his first visit to India, officials in the U.S. and Indian governments said Tuesday.
The two sides are discussing mutually agreeable dates for Trump to visit as a guest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely toward the end of February and after the conclusion of his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s travel plans have not been formalized.
Two Indian newspapers reported Tuesday on the planned visit. The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment.
Macron, trying to save face, urges halt to protest violence
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron tried Tuesday to calm nationwide tensions and salvage support for his overhaul of the country’s retirement system, as France faced day 41 of crippling strikes.
Clutches of union activists gathered in Paris and other cities to demand that the government scrap the pension reform altogether. The plan’s toughest opponents were unmoved by the prime minister’s unexpected weekend decision to suspend a central measure: raising the full pension eligibility age from 62 to 64.
Struggling to save face and prevent new protest violence as his signature reform falters, Macron called for calm Tuesday and tried to show that he has heard protesters’ concerns.
