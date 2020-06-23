LA councilman is accused of corruption
LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Jose Huizar was accused Tuesday of accepting more than $1.5 million in bribes and other benefits to approve or stall large building projects and shape the Los Angeles development landscape, prosecutors said.
Huizar, 51, was taken into custody at his Boyle Heights home, officials said. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on allegations that he masterminded a “pay-to-play” scheme involving real estate developers.
“Mr. Huizar was busy enjoying the fruits of his alleged corruption while his criminal enterprise sold the city to the highest bidder behind the backs of taxpayers,” said Paul Delacourt, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, in a statement Tuesday.
The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in the bribery scheme. The city council president pledged Tuesday to begin the process to remove Huizar.
U.S. deports ex-paramilitary leader
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Former paramilitary leader Emmanuel Constant was deported from the U.S. on Tuesday and arrested as soon as he landed in Haiti, where he faces murder and torture charges resulting from killings in the 1990s.
Constant did not say anything as he was placed into a police vehicle and taken away for questioning.
He was among 24 deported migrants who landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the fourth such flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, director of Haiti’s migration office.
Human rights groups have accused Constant of killing and torturing Haitians when he became leader of the Front for the Advancement and Progress of Haiti after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide’s presidency was toppled in 1991.
Sahara dust clouds scours Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.
Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have them.
José Alamo, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan, said the worst days for the U.S. territory were Monday and Tuesday as the plume traveled toward the U.S. Southeast coast.
Singapore leader calls early elections
SINGAPORE — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Tuesday for early general elections despite the coronavirus, saying the outbreak has stabilized and there is no assurance it will be over by April, when the current government’s term ends.
Parliament was dissolved to allow for the polls, which the Elections Department said would be held on July 10.
The announcement came just four days after the city-state lifted most coronavirus restrictions, which appeared to be an attempt to take advantage of a quiet window before a possible worsening of the pandemic’s impact.
Lee said the country must prepare for ups and downs, noting there has been a resurgence in cases in some countries that have reopened. He also said Singapore hasn’t yet felt the full brunt of the economic fallout, so there will be more business closures and higher unemployment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.