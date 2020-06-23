Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND... NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...WEST CENTRAL HANOVER AND CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES... AT 734 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER POWHATAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, TUCKAHOE, OILVILLE, SABOT, MANAKIN, WYNDHAM, LAUREL, GOODWINS STORE, FLAT ROCK, CROZIER, ROCK CASTLE, JEFFERSON, VONTAY, MAIDENS, PROVOST, JOHNSONS SPRINGS, SHORT PUMP, SUBLETTS AND ROCKVILLE. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.