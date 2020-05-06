Israeli high courts says new government is legitimate
JERUSALEM — The Israeli Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment.
The decision clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government. They hope to swear it in May 13.
The court also upheld the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, which will require new legislation. A group of nonprofit advocacy organizations had challenged the legality of the deal.
“We did not find any legal reason to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.
Case on felon voting rights coming to a head in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After hearing seven days of testimony, a federal judge on Wednesday began weighing whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers were motivated by partisanship when they stipulated that felons must pay all legal debts before regaining their right to vote.
The decision could have deep ramifications: The state’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state known for razor-thin election margins. Many of those felons are black and presumably Democrats.
With the state’s August primary and the November presidential election looming, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said there was some urgency to his ruling. He telegraphed that he would be issuing an injunction against the state when he advised one of the state’s attorneys about readying an appeal.
Two new Russian polls say Putin’s popularity is sliding
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has fallen to a record low amid widening economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and the slump in oil prices, Russia’s main export earner, an opinion poll showed.
Support for Putin fell to 59% in April from 63% the month before, the worst result since he came to power in 2000, according to the poll published Wednesday by the independent Moscow-based Levada Center. Its phone survey of 1,608 people was conducted from April 24-27 and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.
“Putin is facing a very difficult and unprecedented situation,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center. “This economic crisis has hit much faster and harder than ones in the past.”
Another April 24-27 poll released by Levada on Wednesday showed that fewer than half of respondents — 47% — are prepared to support constitutional changes that would allow Putin to stay in power potentially to 2036.
Indian forces kill leader of separatist group in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Indian troops killed a top rebel commander and his aide in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, and cellphone and mobile internet services were suspended during subsequent anti-India protests, officials and residents said.
Security officials and some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party called his death a major victory against insurgents. The killing could bring more unrest in the region.
Naikoo, 35, was the chief of operations of the region’s largest indigenous rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, which has led an armed rebellion against Indian rule.
