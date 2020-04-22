Teen activist urges action on Earth Day
STOCKHOLM — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged world leaders to act together, based on scientists’ advice, in addressing major crises from the COVID-19 pandemic to global warming.
The climate crisis “may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now. Otherwise, it will be irreversible,” she said from Stockholm during an Earth Day event.
The 17-year-old Swede pressed governments worldwide to “put your differences aside … go out into the unknown and take decisions that may not make much sense at the moment but in the long run may be necessary.”
Educators criticize Calif. admissions proposal
LOS ANGELES — Three University of California admissions experts slammed a faculty recommendation to keep the SAT and ACT for at least five years, giving ammunition to critics of the controversial exams who want to drop them as an admissions requirement.
In a letter to UC leadership posted Wednesday, the experts asked the board of regents to consider using the state assessment for K-12 students in California and several other states known as Smarter Balanced, which research shows is as predictive of college performance as the SAT with less bias against disadvantaged students.
Decades of research have shown the SAT and ACT tests are strongly influenced by race, income and parent education levels.
U.S. court allows Ark. to restrict some abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved a judge’s temporary restraining order that allowed surgical abortions to continue after the Arkansas Department of Health told the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of a woman.
The state said Little Rock Family Planning Services violated an order requiring health providers to reschedule elective procedures that could be safely postponed. Other states have used similar orders to restrict abortions during the pandemic.
Leader in Hong Kong replaces 5 top officials
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam replaced five senior officials, including the minister overseeing relations with Beijing, in the biggest Cabinet reshuffle since hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets demanding her resignation.
Lam said at a news conference to discuss the moves Wednesday that she hoped the changes would help recovery from a year of protest and pandemic. She left unchanged more high-profile positions such as chief secretary and the finance and justice ministers.
