GOP may keep some of convention in N.C.
The Republican National Committee unveiled plans on Wednesday to proceed with certain convention activities in Charlotte, N.C., even though President Donald Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech somewhere else.
Trump said Tuesday night that he would no longer be holding this summer’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte because the state refused to give in to his demands and guarantee that the event be held without public health restrictions due to the pandemic.
Under existing contractual obligations, some of the convention’s official business will likely still have to take place in the city, according to a Republican National Committee official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants the GOP to continue discussing a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, while Republicans seek assurances that more than 10 people will be allowed in a room.
Tropical storm hits Mexico, may reach U.S.
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain ahead of an expected eventual turn toward the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm’s sustained winds weakened to 50 mph after it moved inland, where it was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday, before heading back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. It could gather strength again.
By Sunday it could move north and threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Johnson vows citizen path for Hong Kongers
HONG KONG — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Wednesday to overhaul immigration rules to grant almost 3 million Hong Kong residents a pathway to British citizenship, a response to Beijing’s move to impose a far-reaching security law that many fear will dismantle the city’s political freedoms.
Johnson’s vow comes as the United States, Canada, Australia and other nations face pressure to offer residency to Hong Kong people fleeing deteriorating political circumstances in the former British colony.
Storm spares Mumbai from major damage
MUMBAI, India — The first cyclone in more than a century to hit India’s financial capital of Mumbai appeared to have largely spared the metropolis on Wednesday.
No deaths or major damages were reported in areas along India’s western coastline affected by Cyclone Nisarga.
