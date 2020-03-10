Ore. leader bypasses assembly on climate
SALEM, Ore. — In an end run around Republican legislators, Gov. Kate Brown, D-Ore., ordered the state on Tuesday to lower greenhouse gas emissions, directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.
Brown’s sweeping executive order, one of the boldest in the nation, aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.
Republicans lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, walked out during this year’s short session to sabotage a bill that aimed at many of the same climate goals. The boycott caused the session to end two days early on Friday, with only three bills passed and more than 100 dying, including the climate measure.
CBP officer charged with drug smuggling
A Customs and Border Protection officer smuggled more than a dozen bricks of cocaine, weighing 40 pounds, from the U.S. Virgin Islands into the mainland United States after he was allowed to bypass security because of his job, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The scheme was foiled after Ivan Van Beverhoudt’s flight arrived in Atlanta and a police dog sniffed out the drugs in his carry-on luggage on Jan. 10, officials said in a news release.
Beverhoudt, 40, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was recently arraigned on multiple charges, including intending to distribute cocaine and having a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded not guilty.
Retrieving bodies was arduous, general says
Details of the effort to recover the remains of two elite Marine Raiders killed in Iraq came into better focus Tuesday, with a top U.S. general saying that unforgiving mountain terrain and concern for the safety of other U.S. service members dragged the mission out for more than six hours.
Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the chief of U.S. Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that commanders monitored the operation on Sunday hour by hour and did everything they could in a challenging environment. Four other Americans were wounded in the operation.
The Marine Corps identified the fallen Americans on Tuesday as Capt. Moises A. Navas of Germantown, Md., and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo of Simi Valley, Calif.
Dutch say Russians are obstructing jet probes
AMSTERDAM — A Dutch prosecutor said Tuesday that there are “strong indications” Russia wants to undermine investigations into the downing of Malaysia Flight 17 and told judges at the trial of four suspects that many witnesses fear for their safety.
Prosecutor Thijs Berger made the statement on the second day of the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with murder in the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew when a missile shot down the flight on July 17, 2014. The suspects weren’t present.
Prosecutors allege that a Russian Buk missile shot down the flight from a farm field in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Moscow rebel forces. Russia denies any involvement in the downing.
