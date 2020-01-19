2 Honolulu officers killed in shooting
HONOLULU — Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday in normally peaceful Honolulu, Gov. David Ige, D-Hawaii, said in a statement.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a man with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.
“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” Ige said.
The shots were fired in a neighborhood at the far end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area was packed with tourists and locals, which is common on a weekend.
Iranian backtracks on ‘black boxes’
TEHRAN, Iran — The official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by Iran appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying they would be sent to Kyiv.
Hassan Rezaeifar was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying, “The flight recorders from the Ukrainian Boeing are in Iranian hands and we have no plans to send them out.”
He said Iran was working to recover the data and cabin recordings, and that it may send the flight recorders — commonly known as black boxes — to Ukraine or France. “But as of yet, we have made no decision.”
The same official was quoted by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency on Saturday as saying the recorders would be sent to Ukraine, where French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them.
Iranian officials had previously said that the black boxes were damaged in the crash but usable.
Ukraine brings back bodies from crash
KYIV, Ukraine — The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.
They were among the 176 people who were killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. After denying it, Iran acknowledged three days later that it mistakenly shot down the aircraft.
On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honor guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where mourners paid their respects.
Nine of the Ukrainians who died were crew members on the Boeing 737-800.
Yemen attack toll put at at least 76
AL MUKALLA, Yemen — The death toll from a drone and missile attack on a government military training base in central Yemen rose to at least 76 on Sunday, representing an escalation bound to complicate international efforts to end the country’s prolonged civil war.
The attack targeted soldiers gathered Saturday near a mosque in the central province of Mareb before evening prayers. Abdu Abdullah Majali, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, provided the new death toll and said at least 81 people were wounded.
But Yemen’s foreign minister, Mohammed al-Hadrami, gave a higher toll, saying more than 100 people were killed.
In a tweet posted by his ministry, al-Hadrami called it a “cowardly terrorist act that violates all religious and human customs and values.”
Fire kills 8 at Czech mental institution
PRAGUE — A fire swept through a Czech institution for the mentally ill on Sunday, killing eight male patients, officials said.
Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out before 5 a.m. Sunday. The town is on the border with Germany.
Those killed were all patients, and most of them died by smoke inhalation, according to Vejprty Mayor Jitka Gadunova.
In addition to the deaths, Volenik said 30 others were injured by the blaze and transported to nearby hospitals. One of them was in critical condition.
