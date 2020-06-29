Minnesota judge may move trial in George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that he’s likely to move the trials of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys don’t stop talking publicly about the case.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill stopped short of issuing a gag order on attorneys, but he said one is likely if public statements continue. Cahill added that such a situation would also make him likely to grant a change-of-venue motion if one is filed.
It was the second pretrial hearing for the officers, who were fired after Floyd’s May 25 death. Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, 37, J. Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
Floyd died after Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
The next court date is Sept. 11. The defendants have not entered pleas.
Alleging hate speech, Reddit, Twitch bar two Trump forums
Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet’s most popular websites, on Monday banned a forum that supported President-Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hate speech.
The Trump forum, called The—Donald, was banned because it encouraged violence, regularly broke other Reddit rules, and defiantly “antagonized” both Reddit and other forums, the company said.
Also on Monday, live-streaming site Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily banned Trump’s account for violating its hateful conduct rules.
Twitch pointed to comments made in two Trump rallies that were posted on the site.
Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court.
Reynolds, a Republican, signed the measure into law just after lawyers representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state wrapped up arguments before a state court judge. The court must now decide whether to halt immediate enforcement of the new law, set to take effect Wednesday.
Planned Parenthood claims in a lawsuit filed last week that the bill is unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night without public debate. The group argues that the bill also violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion.
Mississippi flag already gone from many public places
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi flag is fading from display in many places, even before the governor signs a bill that will retire the last state banner in the U.S. that includes the Confederate emblem.
Legislators passed the landmark bill Sunday. On Monday, a U.S. flag fluttered outside the state Supreme Court building, and a pole for the state flag stood vacant. Several local governments also furled the 126-year-old state banner.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the flag bill this week. It still flew Monday on two poles atop the Capitol.
