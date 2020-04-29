Amash wants to offer unhappy voters a choice
LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan said Wednesday he is seeking the Libertarian nomination for president because millions of Americans do not feel well represented by either major political party.
Amash, a critic of President Donald Trump who left the Republican Party to become an independent and later supported his impeachment, said that too many people vote Republican or Democratic because they do not feel they have any other choice.
“It’s important that we present them with that alternative,” he said. “The first step to moving toward no political parties or all independent candidates is to provide some big challengers to the main two parties right now.”
Wis. to proceed with vote; little spike in virus is seen
MADISON, Wis. — There are no plans to postpone or otherwise alter a special congressional election in Wisconsin that is less than two weeks away, even though more than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during the state’s presidential primary this month have tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite warnings from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and others that proceeding with in-person voting during the April 7 election would lead to a spike in cases, that does not appear to have happened.
Evers tried to change the election so that it would be conducted entirely by mail, but he was blocked by the Republican-led Legislature and conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court.
It’s also not possible to say whether the 52 people who tested positive contracted the virus at the polls because many of them reported other ways they could have been exposed, the state Health Department said.
PM, fiancee have a son soon after Johnson’s sick leave
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, announced the birth of a son on Wednesday, just two days after Johnson returned to work following hospitalization for the coronavirus.
Johnson’s office said Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” in a public hospital in London on Wednesday morning, and that both mother and infant were doing well.
Johnson was present for the birth but was back at work in 10 Downing St. within hours, as his government faces a deadline of next week to amend or extend the country’s coronavirus lockdown. Johnson’s office said he would take paternity leave later in the year.
Conservative leader Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were engaged and expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.
Fire kills at least 38 at Seoul warehouse building site
SEOUL, South Korea — At least 38 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Korea’s worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said.
They said the death toll could rise because more people could be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon, just south of Seoul.
The blaze erupted early in the afternoon and hundreds of firefighters took several hours to put it out. Images from the scene showed several firetrucks and more than a dozen ambulances surrounding the badly damaged structure.
