Guaidó gets meeting with Trump after attending State of the Union
WASHINGTON — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Wednesday scored a long-sought meeting with President Donald Trump, a high point on an international tour aimed at heightening support for Guaidó’s U.S.-backed campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
But Guaido left the White House without the one thing coveted by every leader who visits: an Oval Office photo opportunity with the American president.
Soldiers lined the White House driveway as Guaidó arrived for the afternoon meeting. Trump stepped onto a red carpet and into a damp chill to welcome Guaidó and escort him to the Oval Office for a private meeting after a stroll along the colonnade.
A day earlier, Guaidó was a guest at Trump’s State of the Union address.
The White House had said earlier Wednesday that the news media would be allowed into the top of the Oval Office visit, but it abruptly shifted course and barred reporters.
Minuteman missile flies 4,200 miles into Pacific in developmental test
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Wednesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.
The missile blasted off at 12:33 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base and its re-entry vehicle traveled 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, La.
Developmental tests use a spare missile from storage to validate flightworthiness of new or replacement components. That differs from test launches that use randomly selected operational missiles.
In response to crisis, U.S. allowing state labs to use its coronavrius test
The federal government has issued an emergency order allowing its coronavirus test to be used by state health labs nationwide, speeding up efforts to detect and contain new cases of the mysterious new illness.
Since the first cases of the pneumonialike virus were confirmed in the U.S. last month, the test could only be done at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own labs.
But the rapidly growing outbreak, which is concentrated in China, has since been declared a public health emergency in the U.S. as officials race to keep the number of cases in this country as low as possible.
“This continues to be an evolving situation and the ability to distribute this diagnostic test to qualified labs is a critical step forward in protecting the public health,” said Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Supreme Court signals willingness to expedite ruling on ‘Obamacare’ fate
The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it will use its Feb. 21 private conference to discuss whether to consider the fate of the Affordable Care Act on a fast-track schedule that would mean a decision by the end of June.
The indication came on the online dockets of two Democratic appeals that seek a definitive ruling upholding “Obamacare” during the court’s current term.
The appeals challenge a Dec. 18 federal appeals court decision that found a key piece of the original 2010 law unconstitutional and raised questions about the rest of it. The Trump administration is seeking to invalidate the law in much of the country, throwing its support behind a suit filed by Republican-led states.
