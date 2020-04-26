States, cities stock up on doses of malaria drug
SALT LAKE CITY — State and local governments across the United States have obtained about 30 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump to treat patients with the coronavirus, despite warnings from doctors that more research is needed.
At least 22 states and Washington, D.C., secured shipments of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, according to state and federal officials. Supporters say having a supply on hand makes sense in case the drug is shown to be effective against the pandemic and to ensure a supply for people who need it for other conditions like lupus.
But health experts worry that having the drug easily available at a time of heightened public fear could make it easier to misuse it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned doctors against prescribing the drug, hydroxychloroquine, for treating the coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings because of reports of serious side effects.
Oklahoma spent $2 million to buy the drugs, and Utah and Ohio have spent hundreds of thousands. The rest of the cities and states received free shipments from drug companies or the U.S. government.
James Beggs, former NASA chief, dies at 94
BETHESDA, Md. — Former NASA administrator James M. Beggs, who led the agency during the early years of the space shuttle program and resigned after the Challenger disaster killed seven astronauts in 1986, died Thursday at his home in Bethesda. He was 94.
President Ronald Reagan nominated Beggs to become the sixth administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He served in the agency’s top position from July 1981 to December 1985.
The Pittsburgh native graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1947 and served in the Navy until 1954. He was an executive vice president and a director of General Dynamics Corp. before becoming NASA administrator.
Beggs took a leave of absence from NASA after he was indicted on federal charges that he and three other General Dynamics executives illegally billed the government. All charges were dropped in 1987. A Justice Department review found no laws had been violated. Then-Attorney General Edwin Meese III sent a written apology to Beggs for the prosecution.
Saudis end executions for minors, flogging
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes by minors, according to a statement Sunday.
The decision comes after another one ordering judges to end flogging, replacing it with jail time, fines or community service and bringing one of the kingdom’s most controversial forms of public punishment to a close.
King Salman’s son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is seen as the force behind the loosening of restrictions. He has sought to attract investment and revamp Saudi Arabia’s reputation despite a crackdown on women’s rights activists and others. The 2018 killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey by agents who worked for the prince drew sharp criticism internationally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.