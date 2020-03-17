Lebanese judge seeks to void order to release American
BEIRUT — A Lebanese military judge on Tuesday appealed a verdict by the military tribunal that ordered the release of a Lebanese-American held since September on charges of working for an Israeli-backed militia two decades ago, state-run National News Agency said.
Judge Ghassan Khoury asked the Military Court of Appeals to strike down an earlier ruling in favor of Amer Fakhoury and issue an arrest warrant against him. He asked that Fakhoury be put on trial again on charges of kidnapping, torturing and detaining Lebanese citizens as well as “killing and attempting to kill others,” according to NNA.
On Monday, Fakhoury was ordered released because more than 10 years had passed since he allegedly tortured prisoners at a jail run by the South Lebanon Army militia.
Some local media reported that Fakhoury had been released but there was no official confirmation.
Idaho kills 17 wolves in effort to restore populations of elk
LEWISTON, Idaho — More than a dozen wolves were killed last month to help curb struggling elk populations in north-central Idaho, wildlife officials said.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced it killed 17 wolves in the remote Lolo Zone, the Lewiston Tribune reported. The zone includes part of the Clearwater National Forests and stretches to the Montana line.
The agency has culled wolves in the region for eight of the last nine years, officials said.
“Restoring the Lolo elk population will require continued harvest of black bears, mountain lions and wolves along with wolf control actions,” the agency said in a statement.
Ex-Scottish first minister denounces charges at trial
LONDON — Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond denounced some of the sex crimes charges against him as “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose” as he began giving evidence at his trial on Tuesday.
Salmond told the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday that he had a “consensual sexual liaison” with a woman who alleges he tried to rape her.
Salmond, 65, denies 13 sex-crime allegations against nine women. One charge by another woman was dropped Monday.
A former Scottish government official, who is being referred to as Woman H, previously told the court she felt “hunted” by Salmond moments before an alleged attempted rape in June 2014
.
Dutch to close trial to public in downing of plane in 2014
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 will be closed to the public and media when it briefly resumes next week in a Dutch courtroom.
The decision announced Tuesday to close the March 23 hearing comes after Dutch courts said they would shut down until April 6 for all but urgent cases because of restrictions introduced by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus
The landmark trial of the suspects in the July 17, 2014, downing of the Boeing 777 over eastern Ukraine began earlier this month in a courtroom packed with visitors, including family members of some of the 298 passengers and crew who died. None of the suspects showed up for the trial, which continued in their absence.
Vehicle near U.S. Embassy in Brussels proves a false alarm
BRUSSELS — Brussels police investigated a vehicle near the U.S. Embassy in Belgium that drew suspicion and a bomb squad during a brief security alert Tuesday that ended up being a false alarm.
The area was cordoned off and a large security perimeter set up before investigators declared the vehicle no longer suspicious, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere said.
The U.S. Embassy is in the European quarter of Brussels, where European Union institutions are located.
Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway system and at an airport in March 2016. Extra police officers and soldiers have become a common sight in crowded areas.
