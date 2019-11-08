Trump accuser: Security kept her from serving complaint
NEW YORK — An author and advice columnist who sued President Donald Trump after he denied allegations that he raped her two decades ago in a department store dressing room says she’s having no luck serving her complaint at his Trump Tower residence or the White House.
E. Jean Carroll said in a court filing on Friday that Secret Service agents thwarted four attempts this week by her process server to deliver the complaint at Trump’s skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and one attempt at the White House.
Formally documenting the delivery of a complaint to a defendant in a lawsuit is required by law for the defamation case to proceed. Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, last week dismissed Carroll’s claim as unbelievable and frivolous.
Brazilian ex-president freed, galvanizing nation’s leftists
CURITIBA, Brazil — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walked out of prison on Friday, injecting new energy into a weakened opposition.
Hundreds applauded the popular, 74-year-old politician as he walked out of the federal police building in Curitiba. His release came less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled that a person can be imprisoned only after all the appeals have been exhausted.
The former leader of the leftist Workers’ Party, better known in Brazil by its Portuguese acronym PT, remains popular on the left.
Facing lawsuit, Devos erases student loans for 1,500
Facing a federal lawsuit, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday said she will forgive loans for more than 1,500 borrowers who attended a pair of for-profit colleges that shut down last year.
Students who attended the Art Institute of Colorado and the Illinois Institute of Art from Jan. 20, 2018, through the end of last year will have their federal student loans canceled, DeVos said, and students who attended another 24 schools owned by the same company can get loans erased if they enrolled after June 29, 2018.
The decision involves schools under the chain of Dream Center colleges, which collapsed last year.
N.Y. governor says officials thwarted school attack plot
ALBION, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said authorities foiled a plot by three students to attack a middle school.
The governor’s office says Friday that the plot against Albion Middle School near Rochester was determined to be credible.
In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said authorities were investigating reports that students shared threatening messages and images in an online gaming app known as Discord.
Dow agrees to $77M pollution settlement with Michigan
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Dow Chemical Co. and government officials have reached an estimated $77 million settlement to compensate for pollution by its plant in Midland, Michigan.
Under the deal, Dow will fund fish spawning and habitat improvements, restore wetlands and create public nature areas.
