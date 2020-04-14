Insulin providers all offer aid
TRENTON, N.J. — Diabetes patients struggling to afford insulin, especially those losing health insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic, can get it at sharply reduced prices — even for free.
All top three insulin makers are now offering programs to help patients. On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk announced a new program offering free insulin for at least three months for those who have lost insurance.
Last week, rival Eli Lilly began offering most of its insulins for a $35 monthly copayment. Sanofi already had multiple programs offering insulin for free or very little.
Armed men take, release ship
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Armed men boarded a Hong Kong-flagged tanker Tuesday off the coast of Iran near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, holding the ship for a short time before releasing it amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., authorities said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the seizure, though suspicion fell on Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iranian officials and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident and the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not respond to a request for comment.
School lunch rollbacks voided
NEW YORK — After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court vacated the Trump administration’s rollback of school nutrition standards.
The district court in Maryland said the administration did not give adequate public notice of the change, which had gone into effect for this past school year. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Center for Science in the Public Interest and Healthy School Food Maryland and represented by Democracy Forward.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it does not comment on ongoing litigation and it’s unknown how the agency will proceed. The agency oversees the national school lunch and breakfast programs, which serve millions of free and reduced-price meals daily.
N. Korea fires more missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — A barrage of North Korean missiles fired from the ground and fighter jets splashed down on the waters off the country’s east coast on Tuesday, South Korea said.
The back-to-back launches were the latest in a series of weapons tests that North Korea has conducted in recent weeks amid stalled nuclear talks and outside worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Later Tuesday, North Korea launched several Sukhoi-class fighter jets that fired an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles toward the North’s eastern waters, a defense official said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.