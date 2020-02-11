Philippines says it will leave U.S. military cooperation pact
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said Tuesday it had officially informed the United States that it was scrapping a military agreement that has given the longtime American ally a security blanket for the past two decades.
The notice to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement comes as President Rodrigo Duterte has warmed up to China while distancing himself from the United States, the Philippines’ former colonial ruler. The pact has let the United States rotate its forces through Philippine military bases and has allowed for about 300 joint exercises annually. R. Clarke Cooper, the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, said the termination of the pact would put those operations “at risk.”
After election, Sinn Fein seeks
to form government in Ireland
LONDON — Final results in Ireland’s general election show three parties in a virtual tie for seats, signaling tense negotiations ahead to form a coalition government.
With all votes counted Tuesday, the center-right Fianna Fail party had 38 seats in the 160-seat Dail, the lower house of parliament. Sinn Fein won 37, and Fine Gael, the centrist party led by incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, took 35.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party would try to form a government with independent lawmakers and smaller left-wing parties such as the Social Democrats and the Greens.
U.S. ‘overzealous’ in detaining travelers of Iranian descent
SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month.
As many as 200 people of Iranian descent were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5 and 6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Many of those detained were U.S. citizens. Some had been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.
Sudan to hand over deposed president for genocide trial
CAIRO — Sudan’s transitional authorities have agreed to hand over ousted autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges of war crimes and genocide, a top Sudanese official said Tuesday, in a deal with rebels to surrender all those wanted in connection with the Darfur conflict.
For a decade after his indictment, al-Bashir confounded the court based in The Hague, Netherlands. The military overthrew al-Bashir in April 2019 amid massive protests of his rule, and he has been jailed in Khartoum since then. Military leaders initially ruled out surrendering him to The Hague.
Switzerland investigating allegations of CIA front firm
GENEVA — Swiss authorities said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into allegations that a Zug, Switzerland-based maker of encryption devices was a front operated by the CIA and West German intelligence that enabled them to break the codes of the countries that used their products.
A joint investigation published Tuesday by Germany’s ZDF public broadcaster and The Washington Post based on documents from the CIA and Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency revealed that Crypto AG made millions of dollars for the two agencies, while providing them with access to the encrypted communications of more than 120 countries for decades. Crypto, whose products are still in use in more than a dozen countries, was liquidated in 2018.
Weinstein won’t testify in trial
NEW YORK — The defense rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial without the disgraced Hollywood mogul taking the witness stand, setting the stage for closing arguments in a landmark #MeToo trial punctuated by graphic testimony from six accusers.
As expected, Weinstein chose not to testify, avoiding the risk of having prosecutors grill him on cross-examination.
Jurors are expected to hear the defense’s closing argument Thursday, followed by the prosecution’s closing Friday. Jury deliberations are slated to start Tuesday.
