GOP flips Calif. U.S. House seat
Republican Mike Garcia won the competitive special election to replace a Democrat in California’s 25th House District, handing the GOP back one of the seats it lost in the 2018 midterms.
His challenger, Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon even as thousands of mail-in ballots were still uncounted.
“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I’d like to congratulate him,” Smith said in a statement posted on her campaign’s Facebook page.
Kushner: Can’t change vote date
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner raised eyebrows Tuesday by suggesting there was some uncertainty about whether the presidential election would happen in November as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and that he had some role in making that determination.
Hours after his remarks to Time magazine brought a strong reaction on social media, Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, issued a clarification, saying he was unaware of any discussions about changing the date of the 2020 election.
Neither Trump nor Kushner has any authority to change the timing of the election. Kushner felt compelled to give a follow-up statement to the NBC News, with the White House clarifying that he knows the election date is set by federal law.
Kabul clinic attack toll now 24
KABUL, Afghanistan — Officials on Wednesday raised the death toll from a militant attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul to 24, including mothers, nurses and two babies.
Militants stormed the hospital Tuesday, setting off an hours-long shootout with police. As the gunfight raged, Afghan security forces carried out babies and frantic mothers.
The clinic is in Dashti Barchi, a mostly Shiite Kabul neighborhood.
U.S.: China may hack virus data
WASHINGTON — Organizations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but they warned that institutions and companies involved in work on vaccines, treatments and testing for the novel coronavirus should take additional security measures to protect data and be aware of the potential threat.
“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to COVID-19,” said a statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
