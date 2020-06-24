Democratic convention will be mostly virtual, party confirms
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17 to 20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.
Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.
It’s the latest sign of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the general election campaign.
Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said the drastically altered convention won’t be an impediment. “Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” she said.
Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s aviation minister said Wednesday that “human error” on the part of the pilot, the co-pilot and air traffic control caused last month’s Pakistan International Airlines crash in the port city of Karachi that killed 97 people.
The announcement shed new light on the tragedy after Pakistani investigators earlier said only that the crash resulted from engine failure. It also revealed previously unconfirmed details, including that the plane had made a failed attempt at landing during which its engines apparently scraped the runway, causing significant damage.
The plane went down in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on May 22.
WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in U.S.
WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information, including military secrets, according to a new Justice Department indictment announced Wednesday.
The superseding indictment does not contain additional charges beyond the 18 counts the Justice Department unsealed last year. But prosecutors say it underscores Assange’s efforts to procure and release classified information, allegations that form the basis of criminal charges he already faces.
Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and is at the center of an ongoing extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States.
Mexico quake toll rises to 7; hundreds of homes damaged
MEXICO CITY — The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least seven people, damaged hundreds of homes and four archaeological sites and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people, authorities said Wednesday.
The quake that struck Tuesday morning also caused a brief fire at an oil refinery in the Pacific coast city of Salina Cruz.
Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said Wednesday that a seventh fatality had been registered in the state, where at least 500 homes were damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.