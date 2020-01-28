Md. officer to be charged with murder
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Maryland police officer who fatally shot a handcuffed man in the front seat of a police cruiser will face a murder charge, the police chief said Tuesday.
Prince George’s County Chief Hank Stawinski said during a news conference that he asked his special investigations response team to file multiple charges, including a second-degree murder count, against Cpl. Michael Owen, Jr., a 10-year veteran of the force.
Owen was arrested Tuesday, department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. The victim was identified as William Howard Green, 43, of Washington. Authorities did not reveal Green’s race, citing department policy.
Trump offering Medicaid deal to states
WASHINGTON — Top Trump administration health officials are inviting states to convert part of Medicaid into a block grant, a longtime conservative goal Congress rejected more than two years ago.
A letter to every state Medicaid director, to be sent on Thursday, will offer the possibility of trading away an entitlement program that expands and contracts depending on how many poor people need the government health coverage.
In exchange, for able-bodied adults in the program, states could apply to receive a fixed federal payment and freedom from many of the program’s rules, according to several individuals familiar with the plans.
The offer represents the second, and boldest, step the Trump administration has taken to redefine the nation’s largest public insurance program.
Proponents and critics alike expect the block grant guidance will face court challenges.
Guaidó will visit Miami area Saturday
MIAMI — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, seen as the legitimate president by the U.S. and more than 55 other countries, is scheduled to visit Miami on Saturday as part of his international tour aimed at shoring up support in the fight against the Nicolás Maduro regime, said his ambassador to the U.S., Carlos Vecchio.
It is not yet known if the Venezuelan leader will stop in Washington during his visit to the U.S. or if he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump, his most important international ally.
The visit to Miami is being planned as a meeting between Guaidó and the Venezuelan community living in South Florida, where most Venezuelans in the U.S. live.
Pence, DeVos tout vouchers in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence touted alternatives to a public school education during a visit Tuesday to the state where the private school voucher program began, stopping in battleground Wisconsin for a noontime celebration in the state Capitol.
Pence and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were both briefly drowned out by chants of “shame” from dozens of protesters who gathered one floor down in the Capitol.
The protesters, some carrying signs calling for the separation of church and state, also booed throughout their comments.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, R-Wis., who signed the law creating the first voucher school in Milwaukee 30 years ago, attended the rally. Current Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat and longtime voucher school opponent, was not there.
EU probing changes in Polish courts
WARSAW, Poland — The vice president of the European Commission met Polish parliament and justice officials Tuesday to discuss new legislation that restricts judges amid mounting conflict in Poland as the government tries to control the court system.
International bodies, including the EU and the U.N., and European law experts have condemned the changes that the governing right-wing Law and Justice party has been making to Poland’s justice and court systems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.