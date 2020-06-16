Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration sued former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unflattering portrait of the president’s foreign policy decision-making.
The civil lawsuit in Washington’s federal court follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish the book, which is scheduled for release next week. Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, has said Bolton worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material.
Venezuelan high court orders takeover of 2 political parties
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s Supreme Court, loyal to President Nicolás Maduro, on Tuesday ordered the takeover of two influential political parties opposed to the socialist government ahead of parliamentary elections expected this year.
The court suspended and replaced the board of directors for the Justice First party a day after the same move against the Democratic Action. No legal action was taken against Popular Will, the party of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who seeks to oust Maduro.
CIA unit that crafts hacking tools didn’t protect itself
WASHINGTON — A specialized CIA unit that developed sophisticated hacking tools and cyber weapons didn’t do enough to protect its own operations and wasn’t prepared to adequately respond when the secrets were stolen, according to an internal report prepared after the worst data loss in the intelligence agency’s history.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., obtained the redacted 2017 report from the Justice Department after it was introduced as evidence in a court case this year involving the stolen CIA hacking tools. He released it on Tuesday along with a letter he wrote to new National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, asking him to explain what steps he’s taking to protect the nation’s secrets held by federal intelligence agencies.
The report describes the spring 2016 theft as the largest data loss in agency history — compromising at least 180 gigabytes to as much as 34 terabytes of information.
District of Columbia awaits House vote to become state
WASHINGTON — Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.
Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate. The nation’s capital, with just over 700,000 residents, has a larger population than Vermont and Wyoming.
Nebraska Democrats renounce Senate pick over comments
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee, Chris Janicek, to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
At one point during the group text, he wrote that he had argued with her and then asked whether the campaign should spend money on “getting her laid.” He then described in graphic detail an imagined group sex scene involving the staffer. He later said his comments were “a joke,” and texted an apology to the group. Janicek, who is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse, said he doesn’t plan to drop out of the race.
