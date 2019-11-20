Syrian shelling of housing camp kills 15
BEIRUT — Syrian government troops bombarded a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the country’s northwest Wednesday, striking an area close to a maternity hospital and killing at least 15 people, including six children, Syrian opposition activists said.
The attack came hours after an airstrike on a nearby area killed six civilians.
The latest attacks show that a nearly three-month truce has collapsed as violence has intensified in and around Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces shelled camp Qah, killing 15 and wounding others.
Va.’s Connolly loses bid to lead House panel
House Democrats chose Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York on Wednesday as the next chair of the oversight and reform Committee, a powerful panel that has participated in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump and traditionally taken a lead role in scrutinizing the executive branch.
As the most senior member of the panel, Maloney has been serving as acting chair since the Oct. 17 death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. But she faced a challenge from Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia, who argued to his colleagues that he was better equipped to handle the rigors of impeachment and battling Republicans intent on protecting the Trump administration.
In the end, Democrats chose to respect seniority, electing Maloney on a 133-86 vote.
Connolly, who represents Virginia’s 11th District, currently chairs the oversight subcommittee on government operations, a panel with a broad jurisdiction over the federal workforce.
Jury acquits Arizona border activist
TUCSON, Ariz. — An activist was acquitted Wednesday on charges he illegally harbored two Central American immigrants at a camp in southern Arizona operated by a humanitarian group.
The verdict by a jury in U.S. District Court came after jurors deliberated for just hours in what was the second trial for Scott Warren. A mistrial was declared last June after a jury deadlocked on harboring charges.
“The government failed in its attempt to criminalize basic human kindness,” Warren said outside of court.
Warren, 37, testified that neutrality guides his work near the border and denied he has ever helped migrants hide or instructed them how to avoid authorities. He was arrested in January 2018 by U.S. agents who were staking out a humanitarian aid station in Arizona.
House panel backs pot decriminalization
LOS ANGELES — A divided U.S. House committee approved a proposal Wednesday to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, a vote that was alternately described as a momentous turning point in national cannabis policy or a hollow political gesture.
The House Judiciary Committee approved the proposal 24-10. It would reverse a long-standing federal prohibition by removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, while allowing states to set their own rules on pot.
Blackouts hit Northern California again
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric turned off electricity Wednesday for about 120,000 people in Northern California to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires during a new bout of windy, warm weather.
The nation’s largest utility lowered the number people affected from 375,000 after rain and humidity reduced the fire threat. Those who lost power were expected to get it back Thursday.
The blackout is the latest in a series of massive outages by PG&E, including one last month that plunged nearly 2.5 million people into darkness and outraged officials and customers as overkill.
