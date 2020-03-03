States sue over Trump’s wall funding
More than a dozen U.S. states sued the Trump administration Tuesday in an effort to block $3.8 billion in 2020 military funding from being diverted to the construction of the U.S. border wall with Mexico.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oakland, Calif., just days after the American Civil Liberties Union and a national environmental group filed a similar lawsuit over Trump’s end run around Congress, which hasn’t given him the funding he wants for the project.
The states say it’s aimed at Trump’s “flagrant disregard of fundamental separation of powers principles ingrained in the United States Constitution.”
Kim’s sister gets higher political status
SEOUL, South Korea — In her first known official statement, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday leveled diatribes and insults on South Korea for protesting over her country’s latest live-fire exercises.
Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs and has frequently appeared at her brother’s major public events including summits with President Donald Trump and other regional leaders. But her statement was carried by state media, indicating her political status has been further elevated.
In the statement, she criticized South Korea’s presidential office of Blue House for expressing strong concerns over the North’s firing drills and urging it to stop such an act that doesn’t contribute to efforts to reduce military animosities.
Bolton’s memoir is delayed until May 12
NEW YORK — The publisher of John Bolton’s highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May.
Simon & Schuster cited the ongoing government security review of “The Room Where It Happened.”
The new date is May 12, the publisher said in a news release.
The Associated Press reported in November that Bolton had reached a $2 million deal with Simon & Schuster. The book focuses on Bolton’s contentious time as national security adviser in the Trump administration.
South Africa is pushed into a recession
JOHANNESBURG — Widespread power cuts are blamed for pushing South Africa’s economy, the continent’s most industrialized, into recession, according to official statistics released Tuesday.
The economy shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period, after contracting by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to Stats SA. A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline.
South Africa’s nationwide power blackouts are blamed for the larger-than-expected decline in the fourth quarter. The state-owned power utility, Eskom, has been unable to meet demand and has had to implement rotating cuts in electricity to residences, factories, mines and businesses.
Three die in crash of light plane in Illinois
LINCOLN, Ill. — Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burned on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.
Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln. The National Transportation Safety Board described the aircraft as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Authorities have not described what caused the crash. The NTSB said it is investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and was responding to the scene.
