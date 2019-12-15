Bodies of 50 missing people are found at farm in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as belonging to at least 50 people, authorities in Mexico’s west-central state of Jalisco reported.
Jalisco state prosecutors said recovery work at the farm in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, which began Nov. 22 after the initial discovery, ended Friday as experts determined there was no more evidence to be gathered.
Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far — 12 male and one female, all of whom were previously listed as missing.
Such clandestine burial sites are frequently used by criminals to dispose of bodies. The state is home to Jalisco New Generation, one of Mexico’s bloodiest and most ruthless drug cartels.
Hong Kong’s Lam visits Beijing as new clash occurs
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s demonstrators clashed with police late Sunday as Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Beijing, where she was expected to update Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials on the violent protests that have gripped the city for the past six months.
Roads in Mong Kok, a tourist area known for its night market, were blocked with bricks as protesters threw glass bottles and other items at police officers at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Police sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowds, according to a statement from the city’s government.
The clash late Sunday followed a more subdued weekend for the city’s demonstrations. Protests have raged in Asia’s premier financial hub since June.
Two teens held in shooting at busy mall food court in Ga.
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested in a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court at the height of Christmas shopping season, police said Sunday.
The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce, both from Marietta. Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the law enforcement statement.
The shooting happened Saturday around 1 p.m. and sent shoppers scrambling at the sound of gunfire that police said began with an argument.
Security forces, protesters clash for 2nd day in Lebanon
BEIRUT — Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of the toughest crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in two months.
The violence came on the eve of a meeting between the president and parliamentary blocs in which resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri is widely expected to be renamed to the post.
Hariri resigned Oct. 29 amid nationwide protests that have accused the entire political elite of corruption and mismanagement amid Lebanon’s worst economic downward in decades. The protesters say they won’t accept Hariri as prime minister, demanding an independent head of government not affiliated with existing parties.
New Zealand mourns volcano victims; toll believed to be 18
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealanders observed a minute’s silence on Monday at the moment that a volcano erupted a week earlier, killing 18 people and leaving others with severe burns.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that wherever people were in New Zealand or around the world, it was an opportunity to stand alongside those who had lost loved ones in the tragedy.
Two bodies have yet to be recovered from the White Island eruption site. Police have said they will continue looking.
That has left the official death toll at 16, although authorities believe 18 people died.
Among the injured were a Richmond couple, Lauren Urey and her husband, Matthew, who were being treated for burns.
