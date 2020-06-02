Trump: GOP is pulling convention from N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is seeking a new state to host this summer’s Republican National Convention after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of the coronavirus.
Trump blamed the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.
The president had told Cooper he wanted a traditional convention with a packed arena full of delegates — and no face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cooper made clear to Trump that those conditions would likely be impossible given the status of the epidemic, and formalized that Tuesday in a letter to the Republican National Committee.
Philippines suspends termination of pact
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has suspended his decision to terminate a key defense pact with the United States, at least temporarily avoiding a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Tuesday he dispatched a diplomatic note to the U.S. ambassador in Manila informing the U.S. government that the Philippines is delaying its decision to abrogate the Visiting Forces Agreement by at least six months.
Washington welcomed the move. “Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries,” the U.S. government said in a statement released by its embassy in Manila. “We look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines.”
Company drops plans for home SAT exam
The company that administers the SAT college entrance exam is scrapping plans to provide a home version of the test this year, saying it can’t guarantee all students would have access to the needed technology.
The College Board said Tuesday that it’s pausing plans for the remote exam but hopes to make it possible in the future. Offering the test at home would have required three hours of uninterrupted internet access, the company said.
Instead, the College Board said it’s working to expand the availability of the SAT at in-person test centers this fall, and it’s asking colleges to be more flexible with testing requirements.
Mexico finds links to $1.1B in cartel money
MEXICO CITY — Mexican financial regulators said Tuesday they have frozen the bank accounts of 1,939 people and companies believed to be linked to movements of about $1.1 billion in Jalisco drug cartel money.
The country’s anti-money laundering agency said it worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the financial dragnet dubbed “Operation Blue Agave.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.