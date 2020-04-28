Teen pleads guilty in ’18 Ky. school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen charged in the 2018 school shooting that killed two students has pleaded guilty to murder.
Gabriel Ross Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He later was charged as an adult.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said the plea deal gives Parker a life sentence. Along with the murder convictions, he also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of assault.
Parker, now 18, appeared by teleconference on Tuesday before Marshall Circuit Judge James Jameson.
Foust said the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement for Parker. The trial was to open June 1 but he said it would likely have been pushed back to January at the earliest.
Ex-New Orleans mayor leaves U.S. prison early
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin — who led the city amid Hurricane Katrina’s devastation and was later convicted in a corruption case — was released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nagin got out of federal prison Monday, news outlets reported. Nagin was home with family in the Dallas area, his brother-in-law Cedric Smith said late Monday.
Nagin was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 on multiple counts including wire fraud, money laundering, bribery and more. The charges relate to crimes that happened before and after Katrina struck in 2005. He was mayor from 2002 until 2010.
The release came as the Federal Bureau of Prisons allows inmates who may be vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, and have served more than half of their sentence for a nonviolent crime, to be sent home, news outlets reported.
Pope urges compliance with lockdown orders
ROME — Pope Francis waded into the church-state debate about virus-imposed lockdowns of religious services, calling Tuesday for “prudence and obedience” to government protocols to prevent infections from surging again.
Francis’ appeal came just two days after Italian bishops bitterly complained that the government offered no provisions for Masses to resume in its plan to reopen business, social and sporting life starting May 4.
While it wasn’t clear if Francis intended to send a different message than the bishops, his appeal for obedience and prudence was in line with his previous calls to protect the most vulnerable, and for economic interests to take a back seat to shows of solidarity.
Family gets dog back, 54 days after storm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A family was reunited with their dog nearly two months after she went missing when tornadoes ripped through their home in early March.
Bella, the Australian shepherd who was missing for 54 days, was found on Sunday, WTVF-TV reported. She alerted Eric and Faith Johnson to a tornado that ravaged Putnam County moments before it flattened the Johnson’s family home.
“This is amazing because to have her back with us. It completes our family now and puts a missing piece back,” Eric Johnson said.
