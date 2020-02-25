J.R. Tucker’s James Simon claimed a state title in the 160-pound weight class, leading the Tigers to a third-place finish at the Class 5 state wrestling championships in Ashburn on Saturday.
Brooke Point claimed the team title with 178 points. Nansemond River was second.
Atlee, buoyed by Evan Buchanan’s repeat 132-pound championship, finished fifth with 90 points. It was the third championship of Buchanan’s high school wrestling career.
Midlothian’s John Bolstad was victorious in the 138-pound division.
Deep Run’s Bo Kite won at 220 pounds for a second state title.
Teams Scores: 1. Brooke Point 178.0; 2. Nansemond River 152.5; 3. J.R. Tucker 110.5; 4. Mountain View 105.0; 5. Atlee 90.0; 10. Midlothian 57; 11. Deep Run 56; 14. Douglas Freeman 47; 15. Matoaca 40; 22. Mills Godwin 29; 25. Henrico 24; 28. Clover Hill 20; 30. Highland Springs 18; 31. Varina 18; 37. Prince George 7; 43. Hermitage 2; L.C. Bird 2
106: Rawls (NR) md. Trahan, 14-2; 113: Rawls (NR) 55-6, dec. Flores, 11-5; 120: Alves (BP) sv. Lewis, 13-11; 126: Lee (BP) p. Olgers (Varina), 3:37; 132: Buchanan (ATL) md. Stuart, 15-2; 138: Bolstad (Midlothian) dec. Garcia, 5-3; 145: White (MV) dec. Henderson, 3-0; 152: Baldwin (PA) utb. Glockner, 1-1; 160: Simon (J.R Tucker) dec. Foutz 10-3; 170: Harrington (PH-Roanoke) dec. Garza, 5-1; 182: Henson (NR) p. Smith, 5:42; 195: Jacoby (DF) dec. Whitney, 6-2; 220: Bo Kite (DR) p. Barton, 3:27; 285: Edwards (FSR) dec. Dudic, 5-4
Boys basketball
Class 4, Region B
Patrick Henry 60, Hanover 54: Tyson Brown’s double-double spurred the four-seed Patriots to victory over the fifth-seed Hawks on Monday.
Brown led all scorers with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jayden Mines scored 10 points, and Camden Byrd had 9 for the Patriots. Charlie Rohr led Hanover with 16.
Class 2, Region A
Thomas Jefferson 72, Arcadia 64: Sole Addai-Mensah scored 20 points and registered 10 rebounds, as the No. 5 Vikings got the win over the No. 4 Firebirds in the Class 2, Region A quarterfinals.
Girls basketball
Class 4, Region B
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 46: The Indians dominated on both sides of halftime in their Class 4, Region B first-round win over the Falcons.
Faith Henderson had 18 points and Kayla Terry added 17 for Powhatan. Huguenot’s Janelle Sample scored 17 in the loss.
