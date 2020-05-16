U.S. tweet on migrants angers Guatemalans
GUATEMALA CITY — The U.S. Embassy found itself barraged with criticism Saturday after putting out a message on Twitter warning Guatemalans about the dangers of sending children as migrants to the United States.
“Take care of your children. Don’t put them at risk with the illegal #Migración,” the tweet read.
But the message also included a photograph of Felipe Gómez Alonzo, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.
That angered many people, and dozens took to social media to complain, with some saying the U.S. message could be interpreted as a threat to migrants. Hours after it was posted, the tweet was deleted from the official website of the U.S. Embassy.
The boy’s death was announced at Christmas 2018. He had been taken to the U.S. by his father, who had heard that it would be easier for him to migrate there if accompanied by a child. After they were detained, the boy began to have health problems and died while in the Border Patrol’s custody.
2 accused of assaulting transgender woman
MISSION, Kan. — Two Kansas City, Mo., police officers face assault charges for allegedly slamming a transgender woman’s face into a concrete sidewalk during an arrest that was captured on video.
A grand jury indicted Matthew Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, on one misdemeanor charge each of fourth-degree assault related to the May 24, 2019, physical encounter, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Friday.
The woman has since died after being shot in October at a Kansas City home, and a man has been charged in her death. She went by various first names, including Brianna or Brionna, Bebe, and Briya. Her surname was Hill.
Brummett and Prichard maintain that they used reasonable force, according to their attorneys.
Serbia deploys army to ‘secure’ migrant camps
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia has sent its army to a town near the border with Croatia where hundreds of migrants remain stranded in hopes of reaching the European Union.
The Defense Ministry said on Saturday that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the troops to “secure” three migrant camps near the western town of Sid that are housing 1,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Vucic said he ordered the deployment to protect the local population from alleged harassment and robberies committed by the migrants.
There are an estimated 4,000 migrants stranded in Serbia, a main transit routes through the Balkans.
