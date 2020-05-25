Judge: S.C. voters don’t need witness signature for ballot
A federal judge says people voting by absentee ballot in South Carolina don’t have to have a witness sign the voting papers.
U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs on Monday ordered South Carolina officials not to enforce the requirement for a witness signature on ballots in the June 9 primary or any ensuing runoff elections. She said having to seek a witness increases the chance that a voter would contract or spread the coronavirus. Childs, however, did not permanently strike down the requirement as unconstitutional.
Childs particularly relied on a letter that Marci Andino, the executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission, wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster in March. That letter said that election officials have no way to check the validity of a witness signature because they don’t have it on file, unlike a voter’s signature.
Childs also refused to extend the Election Day cutoff for receiving absentee ballots, despite arguments from some plaintiffs that first-time absentee voters were likely to mail their ballots late and have them rejected. The state opposed relaxing that rule because a requested extension would undermine other state laws establishing timetables for certifying results and printing ballots for runoffs two weeks later.
Feds said to probe conduct of local officials in Arbery case
ATLANTA — A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery said Monday that a federal prosecutor told the slain man’s mother that federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who handled the case.
Lawyer Lee Merritt said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, whose jurisdiction includes southern Georgia, met with him and Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, on Thursday.
“They wanted us to know they had already been involved in the investigation,” Merritt said.
Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when a white father and son pursued the 25-year-old black man after spotting him running in their subdivision just outside Brunswick. They told police they believed he was responsible for break-ins. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Ky. politicians condemn effigy of governor at Sunday protest
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky politicians from both major political parties spoke out against an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear that was hung in a tree at the Capitol in Frankfort during a protest.
The Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally was held Sunday afternoon at the Capitol with the aim of getting people to “be more like the original American Patriots who would not stand for their God-given right to protect themselves and their loved ones to be taken away by tyrants,” according to a Facebook group created for the event.
Pictures and videos taken during the protest show an effigy of Beshear, a Democrat, that was hung in a tree along with a sign that read “Sic Semper Tyrannis.”
“The act that was displayed on Capitol grounds today, near where the governor and his young children live, was wrong and offensive,” Crystal Staley, a spokeswoman for Beshear’s office, said in a statement. “This type of behavior must be condemned. As Kentuckians we should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence.”
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, a Republican, also spoke out against the effigy. “This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly,” Adams said on Twitter. “The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln.”
