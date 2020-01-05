Leftist challenger wins vote for presidency in Croatia
ZAGREB, Croatia — A leftist challenger won Croatia’s hotly contested presidential election on Sunday, beating a conservative incumbent — a rare victory by a liberal in recent votes in Central Europe.
With 99% of the vote counted, Zoran Milanovic, a former Croatian prime minister, had 53% while Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, the country’s first female head of state when she won five years ago, had 47%.
The result was a blow for the ruling conservatives at a time when Croatia holds the European Union’s rotating presidency and before a parliamentary election later this year.
Croatia assumed the EU’s presidency on Jan. 1 for the first time since joining the bloc in 2013. This means that the EU’s newest member state will be tasked for six months with overseeing Britain’s divorce from the bloc on Jan. 31 and the start of post-Brexit talks.
Gunman attack U.S. family in Mexico; 13-year-old is slain
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.
The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.
They did not release the victims’ names.
The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma plates, returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.
The highway on which they were shot runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
U.S. restricts technology used for satellite imagery software
WASHINGTON — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.
The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect Monday that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage.
A special license would be required to sell software outside the U.S. that can automatically scan aerial images to identify objects of interest, such as vehicles or houses.
The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.
Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all 4 in crew rescued
ASTORIA, Oregon. — All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon.
The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized Saturday, TV station KOIN reported.
An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond.
Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.
Everyone is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.
Italy expels Moroccan imam, cites support for Islamic State
ROME — Italy on Saturday expelled a Moroccan imam back to his home country because of what it said was his support for the Islamic State group.
Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese cited reasons of state security in sending the 41-year-old imam, identified only as M.G., back to Casablanca.
The interior ministry said the imam had expressed support for the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and shared jihadi propaganda on Facebook.
The ministry said his Moroccan wife had also filed a formal complaint against him for abusing her because she refused to wear the covering niqab.
Italy has largely been spared Islamic-inspired attacks that have targeted France, Spain and other European countries in recent years. Italian officials point to its program of expelling suspected extremists.
Since it began in 2015, the program has resulted in 462 people being sent home, including 98 last year.
