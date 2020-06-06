NYT’s editorial page editor resigns
NEW YORK — The New York Times’ editorial page editor has resigned amid outrage over an op-ed by a Republican senator who advocated using federal troops to quell protests — outrage that only grew when it was revealed the editor had not read the piece before publication.
The paper announced Sunday that James Bennet, who had overseen the Times’ opinion pages since 2016, had stepped down effective immediately.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s op-ed, titled “Send in the Troops” and first posted online late Wednesday, caused a revolt among Times journalists, with some saying it endangered black employees. Some staff members called in sick Thursday in protest and the Times said a review found that the piece did not meet its standards.
Fire prompts evacuations in rural Calif.
WINTERS, Calif. — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said.
The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles of dry brush and timber near the town of Winters, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento.
The fire that began around 4:30 p.m. local time Saturday was 10% contained early Sunday. Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents.
Ex-Naval Academy trustee apologizes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former member of the U.S. Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media.
Retired Capt. Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as an alumni trustee on Saturday after a live conversation with his wife that was posted on Facebook disparaged admission by the academy of African Americans, Asian Americans and women. News reports said the couple didn’t appear to realize they were streaming online via Facebook Live.
The comments were made by Bethmann and his wife, Nancy, while they were watching TV news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. The Florida Times-Union reported that they were overheard using a slur for African Americans and making other racial comments on the Facebook Live feed.
Great white shark kills Australian surfer
SYDNEY — A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.
The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. The victim, from Tugun just over the state border in Queensland, received first aid on the shore but died on the beach.
Mo. officer probed after SUV hits man
DELLWOOD, Mo. — A police officer from a St. Louis suburb has been suspended and is under investigation by local and federal authorities after a video was released that appears to show a police SUV knocking a man to the ground and striking him before arresting the man.
St. Louis County police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The events were captured by a resident’s doorbell camera. The man who was struck was not seriously hurt.
The video shows the police SUV striking the man as he runs past a home. Then the officer jumps on top of the man and appears to hit him before cuffing him.
Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan said he hadn’t seen the video until Saturday.
Police said the detective who was driving the SUV, whom police have not named, has been suspended. Two other officers have been put on leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.