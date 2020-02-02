Mormon missionaries cut in Liberia
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday that it is reducing the number of its missionaries in Liberia because of concerns about having adequate supplies for them because of the country’s economic problems.
In the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were close to ending their assignments in the West African nation will return home, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said. Eight other missionaries who had been preparing to go to Liberia have been temporarily assigned elsewhere. There are adequate supplies for the 99 people who will remain at the Liberia Monrovia Mission, Woodruff said.
Serving a mission for the religion, widely known as the Mormon church, is considered a rite of passage for the faith’s members. Men serve for two years and go on missions as young as 18. Women serve for 18 months and are allowed to start them at age 19.
The church has 13,200 members in Liberia, where its missionaries have been working since 1987.
2nd man tied to Mexico reserve dies
MEXICO CITY — Authorities were investigating the death of a part-time tour guide in one of Mexico’s largest butterfly sanctuaries — the second person connected to the reserve found dead in less than a week.
The body of Raúl Hernández Romero, 44, was found badly beaten with a sharp object on Saturday. The body of local politician Homero Gómez González, a well-known defender of the monarch butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán state was recovered last week after a two-week disappearance.
Officials said they were uncertain of any connection between the two deaths, or between their deaths and their work in environmental conservation.
For years, illegal loggers tied to Mexico’s criminal underworld have clashed with conservationists who eventually succeeded in banning logging in the butterfly sanctuaries in the state of Michoacán.
Egypt: Militants blew up Sinai gas line
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Security officials in Egypt said suspected Islamic militants on Sunday blew up a natural gas pipeline in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.
At least six masked militants planted explosives under the pipeline in the town of Bir al-Abd. It transfers gas to el-Arish, the provincial capital of North Sinai, and a cement factory in central Sinai, the officials said.
No group immediately claimed the attack. Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.
Libya’s neighbors seek tribal meetings
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s president is proposing that Libya’s tribal groups hold meetings in a neighboring country to find new solutions to the conflict tearing oil-rich Libya apart.
Fighting among militias, arms and migrant trafficking and extremism in Libya are a big concern to neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, whose presidents met Sunday in Algiers.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for meetings in either the capital of Algeria or Tunisia “with all of Libya’s tribes, to begin ... establishment of new foundations of a democratic Libyan state.”
Any such meetings should have United Nations backing, Tebboune said at a news conference after his talks with Tunisia’s Kais Saied.
Libya is torn between a weak U.N.-recognized administration in the capital of Tripoli overseeing the country’s west, run by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, based in eastern Libya.
Injured hiker rescued after fall in Calif.
LOS ANGELES — A woman hiking near the Hollywood sign fell 15 feet down a hillside Sunday and suffered potentially traumatic injuries, one of several emergency incidents in the area involving hikers, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Beachwood Drive, which is just southeast of the famous sign, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The injured woman was hoisted to safety by a fire department helicopter, officials said. The severity of her injuries was not known.
