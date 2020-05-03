Biden wins Kansas primary; voting was entirely by mail
Former Vice President Joe Biden has notched his latest victory in the increasingly elongated and vote-by-mail-dependent 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest, winning the Kansas primary.
The latest results from Saturday’s primary, which were released Sunday morning, show Biden taking 77 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who exited the race last month but was still in when ballots were mailed out, took 23 percent. Biden won 29 delegates, while Sanders took 10.
Kansas was the latest state to conduct balloting completely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. It also was the latest to conduct its primary using ranked-choice voting, after replacing its caucus system.
Ranked choice meant supporters of other candidates who remained on the ballot but failed to clear 15 percent of the vote would get to vote for one of the candidates who did clear the threshold. Because of this, Biden’s support rose from 70 percent to 77 percent, while Sanders’s rose from 18 percent to 23 percent.
Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee with every other major candidate out of the race, has 1,435 of the 1,991 delegates needed to officially win the nomination.
He needs 556 of the remaining 1,389 available delegates.
Houston officer hurt in copter crash is reported improving
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer was in serious condition Sunday at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, according to spokesperson Natasha Barrett.
Chase Cormier, 35, was upgraded from critical condition after the early Saturday morning crash that police said caused fatal injuries to Officer Jason Knox, 35, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox.
The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”
Police spokesman Kese Smith said Sunday that no bodies have been found and police were still investigating whether the helicopter was struck by gunfire.
Six people were arrested in connection with gunfire in the area about an hour after the crash, according to Acevedo.
Egypt: Security forces kill 18 militants in Sinai Peninsula
CAIRO — Egyptian police killed 18 militants in a raid on the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.
The ministry said security forces exchanged fire with Islamic militants as they stormed a hideout in the small Sinai town of Bir al-Abed.
No casualties were reported among the police. The ministry said police found weapons, three explosive devices and two explosives belts.
Egypt has been battling militants in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula for years, but the insurgency became far more deadly after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president amid nationwide protests against his brief rule.
An Islamic State affiliate based in the Sinai has carried out high-profile attacks in recent years, mainly targeting security forces and Egypt’s Christian minority.
