Pope names Manila cardinal to key post
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to a major Vatican post, in a move that could boost the Asian prelate’s chances of perhaps someday becoming pontiff himself.
The Vatican announced Sunday that Tagle, 62, will head the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples.
Vatican observers have long tabbed Tagle as having the qualifications of a “papabile,’” churchmen widely considered to have the makings to potentially be elected pope someday by their fellow cardinals. Tagle was raised to cardinal’s rank in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.
‘Mighty mice,’ worms, robot go to space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX made a delivery to the International Space Station on Sunday, bringing muscle-bound “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
The station commander, Italy’s Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon capsule three days after its launch from Cape Canaveral.
The capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including 40 mice for a muscle and bone experiment. Eight of them are genetically engineered with twice the normal muscle mass — and so are considered “mighty mice.” There also are 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes, of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural study aimed at controlling pests here on Earth.
The capsule also has a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and the ability to sense astronauts’ emotions. Named Cimon, it’s an improved version of what flew up last year to be tested as an astronaut’s helper.
Shooting survivor sues Calif. synagogue
POWAY, Calif. — A man wounded in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue is suing the house of worship, alleging Chabad of Poway didn’t use federal funds meant to hire security to protect worshipers.
In the lawsuit obtained by Los Angeles Times, Almog Peretz claims the synagogue did not have proper security despite a rise in anti-Semitic attacks nationally and that it did not use a $150,000 grant to upgrade safety measures.
Officials at Chabad of Poway did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Prosecutors have charged John Timothy Earnest with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the April 27 attack at Chabad of Poway, killing one woman and injuring three other people.
Man kills 4 near Mexican leader’s home
MEXICO CITY — Four people were shot to death in the Mexican capital Saturday, just steps from an entrance to the official residence of the president, authorities said.
Officials said a man entered an apartment building near the National Palace seeking to urinate in the courtyard and was confronted by residents. He pulled out a gun and began shooting, officials said.
A police officer killed the shooter, while three of the building residents died, authorities said. Two more residents were wounded.
Residents said their street in the capital’s historic center is far from safe, despite being a stone’s throw from the National Palace. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador moved into the palace when he took office a year ago, turning the former presidential residence in Chapultepec Park into a museum.
Houston officer slain; suspect held
HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the shooting of a Houston police officer who was responding to a domestic violence report, officials said Sunday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s death late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot just before 6 p.m.
The suspected gunman, Arturo Solis, was arrested without incident following a search after the shooting, police said.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the sergeant managed to relay a description of the shooter before he died.
N. Korea conducts ‘very important test’
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Sunday that it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site.
North Korea didn’t say what the test included. Kim Dong-yub, an analyst at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said North Korea likely tested a solid-fuel engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile.
President Donald Trump reacted by saying that North Korea “must denuclearize.”
“Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way,” Trump tweeted Sunday.
