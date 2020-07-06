Rule: Foreign students must leave if classes entirely online
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.
The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, put pressure on universities to reopen amid growing concerns about COVID-19. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.
Under the new rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. And even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.
At least 8 killed in collision of two planes at Idaho lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which operates charter flights for tourists over Lake Coeur d’ Alene, the sheriff’s office said. That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot, the sheriff’s office said.
The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people, the sheriff’s office said.
The planes collided in the air near Powderhorn Bay about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
$1.2M bail set for driver of car that hit 2 Seattle protesters
SEATTLE — A judge on Monday set a $1.2 million bail for the man who drove a Jaguar onto a closed Seattle freeway and hit two protesters, killing one.
Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators, part of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting racial inequality and police violence. The car hit two people and sped away at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Over the weekend, a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault, but the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges against Kelete. “A charging decision is expected by Wednesday afternoon,” said spokesman Casey McNerthney.
Utah’s Huntsman loses bid in GOP gubernatorial primary
SALT LAKE CITY — Spencer Cox won the Republican nomination for Utah governor on Monday, as the lieutenant governor successfully staved off a comeback attempt by former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr.
Cox’s primary win gives him a heavy advantage in the conservative state’s general election in November. Huntsman is a well-known former governor, ex-ambassador to Russia and a one-time presidential candidate. Cox has been a rare conservative critic of President Donald Trump, though he now supports him.
The pandemic stymied traditional campaigning, especially for Huntsman, 60, who caught the virus in June. He continued rallying supporters remotely.
