White House orders four Chinese news outlets to reduce staffs
WASHINGTON — In a major escalation of a media war between Beijing and Washington, the Trump administration on Monday ordered four Chinese news outlets operating in the United States to reduce the number of Chinese nationals working on their staffs by more than a third.
The action comes on the heels of a State Department decision on Feb. 18 requiring five Chinese news organizations considered organs of the government to register as foreign missions and provide the names of employees. China responded by expelling three Beijing-based Wall Street Journal reporters, condemning as “racist” an essay criticizing China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
U.S. officials said that by March 13, the Chinese news outlets can have no more than 100 Chinese citizens on staff, down from 160. The officials said it was an effort to bring “reciprocity” to the U.S.-China relationship and to encourage Beijing to show a greater commitment to a free press. They noted that only 75 American reporters are known to be working in China.
West Virginia governor signs ‘born alive’ abortion measure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed a proposal to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a child born after an abortion, a largely symbolic measure because of existing laws that protect newborns.
The measure easily passed both the GOP-held Senate and House of Delegates with supporters admitting that it’s more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem. State law forbids abortions after 20 weeks and many Democrats have pointed out that murder is already a crime in West Virginia.
The bill subjects medical professionals to discipline from their licensing board if they do not care for a child born after an abortion procedure.
Calif. man gets over 5 years for harassing Fla. shooting victims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A California man was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims.
U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, Calif., rejecting a request by prosecutors for the maximum 20-year sentence.
Trial evidence showed that between December 2018 and January 2019, Fleury used several Instagram accounts to threaten and harass families of victims of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and 17 wounded.
U.S. judge dismisses suit alleging groping by Ind. attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party.
Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has denied the allegations, and his lawyers argued the women didn’t have a valid case for sexual harassment under federal law because they all worked for state government’s legislative branch while Hill is an elected officer of the executive branch.
Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in Monday’s ruling that the women described “disgraceful and reprehensible conduct,” but the allegations didn’t meet the legal standard to establish a violation of federal law.
Police arrest stepmother in Colorado boy’s disappearance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month was arrested Monday in connection with his disappearance and presumed death, authorities said.
Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and is expected to be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder of a child in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.
Pileup on snowy interstate kills 3, injures dozens in Wyoming
RAWLINS, Wyo. — At least three people died and dozens were injured in a pileup involving more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80 in Wyoming, officials said Monday.
The pileup, and another one nearby around the same time involving 40 vehicles, happened in snowy, blustery weather Sunday about 180 miles west of Cheyenne.
About 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in the small city of Rawlins, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.