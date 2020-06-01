Supreme Court declines to revive Sanders camp’s suit against DNC
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has declined to revive a lawsuit by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders who sued the Democratic National Committee in 2016 over claims officials improperly tipped the scales for Hillary Clinton during the nominating process.
The justices said Monday that they would not take up the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed after leaked DNC emails suggested Democratic party officials had favored Clinton over the Vermont senator during the primaries. The emails were posted on the document disclosure website WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks did not say who provided the material, but 12 Russian military intelligence officers were ultimately indicted in connection with the DNC hack and hacking of the Clinton presidential campaign.
According to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the release was part of a sweeping conspiracy by Russia to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.
The lawsuit by Sanders supporters was dismissed at an early stage and an appeals court had upheld the dismissal.
Two airmen dead after shooting at North Dakota Air Force base
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.
The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. local time, a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remained under investigation.
The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified.
Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs would not say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in the shooting.
Tropical Storm Amanda kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala, pushing thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday that some 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters. He said a quarter of the rain that the country normally receives in a year fell in 70 hours.
That set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier, officials said at least 900 homes had been damaged.
Trump proposes international summit that would include Putin
MOSCOW — President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday to tell him about his proposal to convene an international summit that would involve Russia, the Kremlin said.
Trump said Saturday that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations that he had planned to hold next month, and plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. Trump told reporters that he feels the current makeup of the group is “very outdated.”
The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Russia had been included in the gathering of the world’s most advanced economies since 1997, but was suspended in 2014 after its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.
The Kremlin didn’t say say whether Putin accepted the invitation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday Russia would not be included in the G-7, citing Russia’s “continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms.”
