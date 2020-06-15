VOA chief, aide quit amid clashes with White House
WASHINGTON — The director of Voice of America and her deputy resigned Monday after recent clashes with the Trump administration that have sparked fears about the independence of the U.S. government-funded news organization.
Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara announced they were leaving the organization as Trump ally and conservative filmmaker Michael Pack takes over leadership of the agency that oversees VOA.
Trump and his supporters have been critical of coronavirus reporting by the outlet that ran counter to the administration narrative on China’s response to the outbreak.
Russia gives 16-year term to American in spy case
MOSCOW — A Russian court convicted an American corporate security executive Monday of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison after a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a “mockery of justice.”
Paul Whelan, from Novi, Mich., has insisted he was set up when he was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 while he was visiting Russia to attend a friend’s wedding.
Whelan, 50, a Marine veteran who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, has publicly complained of poor prison conditions and has said his life is in danger. Two weeks ago, Whelan underwent a hernia operation, which his twin brother, David, described as “emergency surgery ... which is never a good sign.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was outraged by the verdict and added that Paul Whelan’s treatment “has been appalling.”
U.S. to resume federal executions in mid-July
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.
Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of four inmates convicted of killing children beginning in mid-July.
Three of the men had been scheduled to be put to death when Barr announced the federal government would resume executions last year, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment.
The government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988.
Biden posts massive $81M cash haul for May
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden pulled in $81 million for his election effort in May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former vice president as he seeks to defeat Republican President Donald Trump.
Then on Monday, the presumptive nominee broke his own single-event record by taking in $6 million during an online fundraiser.
