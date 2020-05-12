Dems advance rules on virtual convention
Democrats are making new moves toward a virtual presidential nominating convention this August, with a top party committee voting Tuesday to grant convention organizers in Milwaukee the authority to design an event that won’t require delegates to attend in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules & Bylaws Committee approved a plan that party Chairman Tom Perez said gives organizers “the tools necessary to adapt and plan” for a gathering and “ensure that every delegate is able to accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk – whether that be participating in person or by other means to allow for social distancing.”
Under the resolution, the party’s convention committee will be able to determine the convention’s final dates, along with its “format, voting mechanisms, structure and other logistical aspects.” The proposal now goes to the full DNC membership, with the body expected to approve it in a mail ballot.
Facebook to pay for psychological damage
Facebook has agreed to pay $52 million to its content moderators whose job has them viewing graphic and disturbing posts and videos on its platforms.
In a 2018 lawsuit, third-party contractors for the company said that Facebook failed to properly protect them against severe psychological and other injuries that can result from repeated exposure to graphic material such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty and other disturbing images.
The settlement grants U.S. moderators who were part of the class action lawsuit $1,000 each. Those diagnosed with conditions related to their work will be able to get treatment and damages of up to $50,000, according to the preliminary settlement filed in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Mateo.
Flooding kills 2 children in Utah canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters aged 7 and 3 died in flash flooding that sent torrents of water roaring into a narrow canyon in the Utah desert, authorities said Tuesday.
At least 21 others escaped the flooding Monday afternoon in Little Wildhorse Canyon, where the curving sandstone walls are so narrow at points that hikers must turn sideways to walk through.
The girls were hiking with their father and mother when the storm hit. Their names were not immediately released.
Little Wild Horse Canyon is considered a popular, family friendly trail, but flash flooding is a risk in the narrow slot canyons.
Texas courts refuse to pay in data attacks
DALLAS — Texas courts have been hit with a ransomware attack that took down the website and case management systems for the state’s appellate and high courts.
The attack on the courts’ network was discovered by staff Friday morning after beginning overnight, the Office of Court Administration said Monday.
It said staff limited the damage by disabling part of their network and that the courts will not will not pay any ransom. Local trial courts appear to have been unaffected, and there is no evidence that sensitive or personnel information was compromised, according to the statement.
Hackers use ransomware to invade computer systems and encrypt files in an effort to extort ransom payments to unlock them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.