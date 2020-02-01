Shooting after Fla. funeral leaves 2 dead
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
Riviera Beach police said the shooting happened near Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were hospitalized. Their conditions were not released, and no arrests were made.
Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security.
He said the security guards and a police officer had left after the service. He said none of the victims are church members, and no one was injured on its property.
Two men arrested in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — Two men who investigators say were involved in a shooting in downtown Seattle that killed one person and injured seven others were arrested Saturday, Seattle police said.
The Seattle Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Marquise Tolbert, 24, and William Tolliver, 24, were booked into jail in Clark County, Nev,, according to jail records. They were identified by police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting. Records show both have long arrest records.
Feds: Ariz. resident was al-Qaida leader
PHOENIX — Federal authorities said they arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.
The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq. The department said the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.
Officials that he and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.
It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in Arizona.
Italy clears 364 to leave migrant boat
ROME — A Spanish nonprofit group said its migrant rescue ship received Italy’s permission Saturday to disembark 363 passengers after several days in the Mediterranean Sea.
Maritime rescue organization Open Arms said its boat, also named Open Arms, took the migrants aboard in international waters.
Bloomberg tax plan would target wealthy
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Saturday that he would raise taxes on the wealthy, increase the corporate tax rate and curb tax-free inheritances of large estates, elements of a tax plan that he said would raise $5 trillion over a decade.
Tax rates on low-income and middle-class Americans set by the 2017 Republican tax law would remain the same.
Bloomberg’s plan serves to show how he’d pay for an array of proposed new spending initiatives, which so far top $3 trillion.
The tax overhaul would also close loopholes that the rich can exploit, according to a summary of the plan.
Woman gets $1.5M after infant’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven and a half years after her newborn daughter died in a South Carolina prison toilet, Sinetra Johnson has been awarded a more than $1 million settlement from the state Department of Corrections and two medical companies that the state contracts with, according to court documents filed Friday.
Johnson, who gave birth in 2012 to twins while incarcerated at Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution, and her lawyers were awarded a total of $1.15 million — $750,000 from the state Department of Corrections and $200,000 each from Medustrial and MedFirst, according to an order by state Judge George McFadden and filed in Richland County.
Corrections officials did not admit culpability.
