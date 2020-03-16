Cuba welcomes cruise ship with several COVID-19 illnesses
HAVANA — A British cruise ship that was turned away from several Caribbean ports after passengers fell ill with novel coronavirus is scheduled to dock in Cuba Tuesday after the island agreed to help transfer those aboard to planes bound for the United Kingdom.
The Cuban government said it had decided to allow the Braemar to dock in the port of Mariel, about 35 miles west of the capital, “due to the urgency of the situation and the risk to the lives of sick people.”
Fred. Olsen Cruises said that the ship had 22 passengers and 21 crew members in isolation after displaying flu-like symptoms and five aboard who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The ship with more than 1,000 people aboard has been turned away from ports in Curacao and Barbados in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, two cruise ships were denied permission to return to their home port in San Juan, Puerto Rico, two cruise lines said Monday. Both the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas and the Carnival Fascination are instead sailing to Miami, where passengers are expected to disembark.
ISIS warns terrorists to avoid Europe, citing the coronavirus
The Islamic State has warned its terrorist organization to stay clear of Europe until coronavirus is under control.
Would-be martyrs learned of the travel ban in the Islamic State newsletter al-Naba just before the weekend got underway, according to outlets including Homeland Security Today.
The newsletter reportedly urges the group’s militant operatives outside of Europe not to enter the continent while asking supporters and insurgents already there not to leave.
Terrorists serving the Islamic State are also reminded to wash their hands and cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing. The warning reportedly included a full page info-graphic teaching ISIS members how to avoid spreading the pandemic.
There have been no reports of coronavirus in Syria, where Islamic State formed.
Shooter kills four, including officer, at store in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through a southwest Missouri city before eventually crashing into a convenience store, where he walked inside, opened fire and left five people dead, including a police officer and himself, police said Monday.
The dead from Sunday night’s shooting include a store employee and two men who were in the store, police said. A second officer was injured, along with another person.
The gunman’s motives remain unclear, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams saids. Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday starting in the south and moving north through the city’s east side.
“In essence we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up,” Williams said.
N.C. man suspected of killing 6 members of his family, himself
MONCURE, N.C. — A man is suspected of killing six family members before turning the gun on himself Sunday evening in the rural Moncure area of southeastern Chatham County, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.
All those killed were found fatally shot in a cluster of homes off Moncure Flatwood Road, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Sara Pack said.
The victims, including the suspected shooter, were Jeanie Ray, 67; Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; Nicole Sanderford, 39; and Larry Ray, 66. Pack said Monday that evidence indicates Larry Ray was the gunman, and that he later fatally shot himself.
Execution halted for man who killed three in family in Texas
HOUSTON — The outbreak of the coronavirus prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court on Monday to stay for 60 days the scheduled execution of a man condemned for killing three members of his family.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all grounds of John William Hummel’s appeal but said it would postpone the scheduled Wednesday execution “in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution.”
