Two children slain outside Calif. school
UNION CITY, Calif. — Two boys were fatally shot while sitting in a van outside an elementary school early Saturday morning, police said.
The shootings of the boys, ages 11 and 14, took place in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School, the East Bay Times reported. Callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire at 1:26 a.m.
Police Lt. Steve Mendez said there was no sign of a connection between the shooting and the school where it took place. People occasionally gather in the relatively secluded parking lot, Mendez told the Times.
Two dead, four hurt in Ky. house blast
CAMPTON, Ky. — Police said a weekend explosion and fire at a home in Kentucky left two people dead and four others injured.
Kentucky State Police Sgt. Bret Kirkland told WLEX-TV the explosion occurred Saturday in Wolfe County near the rural community of Campton.
Kirkland said two bodies were found in the basement. They have been sent to a coroner for identification, and the cause of the explosion remained under investigation.
The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.
Mumps reported on campus in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All University of Arkansas students are being required to have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend classes after a mumps outbreak on campus.
The state Department of Health on Friday issued a notice telling students they need to be immunized with at least two doses of the mumps vaccine or sit out classes for 26 days. The agency said nine cases of the viral disease were diagnosed at the Fayetteville school this fall and other possible cases were being investigated.
University spokesman Zac Brown said the school has vaccination records for its roughly 27,000 students and has contacted the 407 who don’t have current vaccinations.
Six cruise passengers fall ill in California
LOS ANGELES — Six people who had fallen ill aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy that was docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday were evaluated by paramedics as they disembarked, authorities said.
Of the six people examined, four were sent to a hospital for further treatment, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
There were no details about the illnesses, but Humphrey said none of their symptoms were life-threatening.
Cold Mountain, N.C., fire being monitored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are monitoring a fire at North Carolina’s famed Cold Mountain.
U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday that a wildfire continues to burn at the iconic mountain despite rain in the area over the weekend.
The mountain has been featured in a popular novel and an award-winning movie. Charles Frazier’s best-selling book “Cold Mountain” is about a Confederate soldier’s journey through western North Carolina. The book was adapted into a 2003 movie.
The forest service didn’t release details on what might have caused the fire. The Shining Rock Wilderness area is temporarily closed because of the blaze.
Gunfire hurts at least six at party in LA
LOS ANGELES — At least six people were shot at a party in a warehouse district in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, police said.
The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. local time at an outdoor party attended by around 200 people, police said.
“There was an argument that happened at a party, a fight ensued, and the suspect produced a handgun,” said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.
Of the victims, six were men and three women, he said. All were taken to a local hospital, one in critical condition. The gunman remains at large.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.