Action urged on unbelted passengers
DETROIT — More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were killed last year in U.S. traffic crashes, and a highway safety group says states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up.
The Governors Highway Safety Association said in a report released Monday that more than 400 of the 803 people who died would have survived if they were belted. The group says 20 states still don’t have laws requiring rear belt use.
“Virginia law requires everyone under age 18 to be properly secured in a safety belt or child safety seat no matter where they are sitting in the vehicle,” the Department of Motor Vehicles website says.
North Korea spurns Trump summit offer
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Monday responded to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that hinted at another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it has no interest in giving Trump further meetings to brag about unless it gets something substantial in return.
The statement by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan was the latest call by North Korea for U.S. concessions ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for the administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage nuclear diplomacy.
Following a U.S. decision over the weekend to call off joint military exercises with South Korea to create space for diplomacy with the North, Trump in a tweet urged Kim Jong Un to “act quickly, get the deal done” and hinted at another summit between them, saying “See you soon!”
But Kim Kye Gwan reiterated his government’s stance that Washington must discard what North Korea sees as “hostile” policies to keep the negotiations alive.
Epstein guards may face charges soon
WASHINGTON — Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The federal counts could come Tuesday and would be the first in his death. The financier died Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
The officers on Epstein’s unit at the federal jail are suspected of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to claim they had. Federal prosecutors offered the guards a plea bargain, but they declined, The Associated Press reported.
Kuwait’s ruler fires son, another official
KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s ruler on Monday fired his own son and another Cabinet minister after they publicly feuded over accusations of corruption, ordering the prime minister to form a new government.
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued the decree just days after Kuwait’s Cabinet resigned amid a separate inquiry. Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, who has held the post since 2011, has asked the emir to relieve him of the task of forming a new government.
The emir fired Defense Minister Nasser Al Sabah — his son — and Interior Minister Khaled Al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defense minister alleged that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.
Passenger dies in fall from ship
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after falling from the ninth to the fifth deck on board a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Friday, according to a report on WINK-TV, based in Fort Myers.
The cruise line confirmed the unidentified passenger died on board the Carnival Horizon on its way back to Miami from a six-night Western Caribbean voyage.
