MLB

Red Sox’s Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after saying Sale had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation that usually requires at least a full year of rehab. Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom said it usually takes 14-15 months to recover.

Opening day, originally scheduled for next week, has been pushed back until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sale, who turns 31 this month, missed the start of spring training with an illness that the team described as a flu that morphed into pneumonia.

HIGH SCHOOLS

St. Christopher’s Williamson to walk on at Tech

St. Christopher’s forward Gill Williamson will play at Virginia Tech next season as a preferred walk-on, Saints coach Hamill Jones said.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Williamson averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks this past season.

Williamson was a quarterback in football and played lacrosse. Jones said earlier this season Williamson was a diamond in the rough in basketball, a player who could shoot with both hands, run the floor, play above the rim, rebound, defend and block shots.

— From staff and wire reports

