MEN’S BASKETBALL
France knocks out U.S. in World Cup upset
The U.S. reign atop international basketball has ended — this time, thwarted by France at the World Cup.
For the first time since 2006, the U.S. sent NBA players to a major international tournament and won’t win gold.
Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds and France beat the U.S. 89-79 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, rallying from a 7-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull off the upset.
The U.S. had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition, starting with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships and continuing through every FIBA Americas, World Cup and Olympics event since. It was bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, after winning three straight Olympic golds in that span.
The best the Americans can do now in China is finish fifth, and they’re assured of their worst finish in a big tournament with NBA players since placing sixth at the 2002 world championships.
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points for the U.S., all of them coming in the first three quarters.
The Americans came up scoreless on six consecutive possessions down the stretch, the drought that allowed the French to take control of a back-and-forth game for the final time.
The French held the U.S. to 4 for 15 shooting in the fourth quarter. The Americans went 4 for 11 from the foul line in the final 10 minutes.
WNBA
Delle Donne named AP player of the year
Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year.
Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5, 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
Mystics coach Mike Thibault was voted the AP coach of the year.
Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier edged Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale for rookie of the year honors. Other award winners include Seattle’s Natasha Howard, the defensive player of the year; Las Vegas’ Dearica Hamby as the sixth woman of the year; Dallas’ Isabelle Harrison as comeback player of the year and Phoenix’s Leilani Mitchell as most improved player.
GOLF
McIlroy wins PGA player of year over Koepka
Rory McIlroy was named the PGA Tour player of the year for the third time, beating out Brooks Koepka in a vote of the players.
McIlroy won three tournaments, including The Players Championship and the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. He also had a tour-best 14 top 10s and finished out of the top 20 only four times in the 19 tournaments he played.
Koepka, who won the PGA of America’s player of the year based on points, won three times, same as McIlroy, led the FedEx Cup in the regular season and won the money title by nearly $2 million over McIlroy.
He also won the PGA Championship, joining Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners since the PGA switched to stroke play in 1958. Koepka was runner-up at the Masters and the U.S. Open, and he tied for fourth in the British Open, nine shots behind.
TENNIS
Hsieh moves into quarterfinals
Defending champion Hsieh Su-wei was just a game from defeat three times as she rallied to fend off Priscilla Hon 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women’s Open.
Hon served for the match twice in the second set and once in the third, but the 33-year-old Hsieh forced service breaks each time before grinding out a victory in 2 hours, 10 minutes.
Hsieh will next meet Nao Hibino, who advanced when her opponent, 2017 champion and sixth-seeded Zarina Diyas, retired from their match because of a lower back injury while trailing 6-1, 3-2.
Mladenovic beats Garcia at Zhengzhou Open
Kristina Mladenovic beat eighth-seeded Carolina Garcia 7-5, 6-2 Wednesday in an all-French matchup to reach the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open.
Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States also advanced to the last eight with a 6-4, 6-2 win over another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet.
Seventh-seeded Petra Matric rallied to beat Fiona Ferro 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, while top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was leading 6-3, 2-5 against Polona Hercog when their match was suspended for the day due to rain.
ELSEWHERE
- Georgia Tech guard
Bubba Parham
- was ruled immediately eligible to play the upcoming season after transferring from VMI in June. Parham averaged 18.1 points per game in two seasons with the Keydets, and he led the Southern Conference with 21.4 points per game last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Sam Davis
- , the guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75. Mr. Davis was found dead Tuesday at New Life Personal Care in McKeesport southeast of Pittsburgh. Mr. Davis, who suffered from dementia and was legally blind, had been reported missing from the facility earlier in the day. There was no evidence of foul play. Mr. Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79, starting in all four of the team’s Super Bowl victories in the 1970s.
- Tennessee cornerback
Bryce Thompson
- has returned to practice less than three weeks after his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. When he will start playing again remains uncertain. Thompson was arrested Aug. 24. Pruitt announced two days later that Thompson was suspended indefinitely. A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.
